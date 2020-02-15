NEW HAMPTON — Independence is sending five wrestlers to the Traditional State Tournament that begins Thursday, Feb. 20 in Des Moines.
To qualify for State, a wrestler must place first or second at their weight in a district tournament.
Carter Straw at 120, Isaiah Weber at 126, Cole Davis at 170, each placed first at the Class 2A District 6 Tournament in New Hampton on Saturday.
Capturing second place were Mustangs Kale Weiland at 106 and Matt Doyle at 160.
Marcus Beatty at 182 and Christian Kremer at 195, placed third and Korver Hupke took fourth at 220.
Independence placed second as a team with 94 points. Crestwood was 1st with 114.
The Mustangs had already qualified for the Class 2A Duals Sate Tournament, and will take on No. 7-seeded Williamsburg at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in Des Moines. Independence is seeded No. 2. West Delaware in No. 1.