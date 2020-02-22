DES MOINES – The No. 2 seeded, Class 2A Independence Mustangs wrestling team kicked off the State Duals Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines bright and early at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, where their first opponent was No. 7 Winterset, followed by No. 3 Williamsburg, and No. 5 Davenport Assumption.
The Mustangs defeated Winterset in the first match, but fell in subsequent rounds to Williamsburg and Davenport Assumption to finish fourth overall.
Independence 45, Winterset 24
In the matchup with Winterset, it all started at 145 pounds. Independence quickly went down 10-0 after two bouts, but then rebounded with five consecutive wins to put the Mustangs up 23-10 after seven matches. A loss at heavyweight made it 23-13, but Indee’s lower weights put on a show for the Mustang faithful, winning the next four to clinch the dual.
Following are the individual match results of Independence (INDEE) over Winterset (WINT):
- 145 – Jack West (WINT) over Teegan McEnany (INDEE), maj 22-8
- 152 – Tyler Brown (WINT) over Mitch Johnson (INDEE), fall 1:14
- 160 – Matthew Doyle (INDEE) over Brady Barringer (WINT), maj 14-5
- 170 – Cole Davis (INDEE) over Kade Forsyth (WINT), fall 1:45
- 182 – Marcus Beatty (INDEE) over Riley Hoven (WINT), dec 6-3
- 195 – Korver Hupke (INDEE) over Kory Pike (WINT), maj 17-6
- 220 – Christian Kremer (INDEE) over Henry Tromba (WINT), fall 0:15
- 285 – Dugan Tolley (WINT) over Dylan Reuther (INDEE), dec 3-0
- 106 – Kale Wieland (INDEE) over Zeke Hoven (WINT), maj 9-0
- 113 – Dalton Hoover (INDEE) over Travis Allen (WINT), fall 1:50
- 120 – Carter Straw (INDEE) over Jake Porter (WINT), fall 2:19
- 126 – Isaiah Weber (INDEE) over Keegan Jensen (WINT), fall 3:16
- 132 – Bryce Hatten (WINT) over Caden Larson (INDEE), TF 18-3
- 138 – Kruise Kiburz (WINT) over Tyler Trumblee (INDEE), fall 1:43
- Williamsburg 45, Independence 25
This one totally lived up to the hype, going back and forth throughout the first half of this dual. Independence was actually up 17-9, but two consecutive wins by Williamsburg tied this one up after seven bouts.
Kale Weiland won a very exciting match at 106 to put Indee back on top, 20-17, but then the wheels fell off. Dalton Hoover was dominant in his match with Gavin Jensen of Williamsburg, and even had him on his back but couldn’t finish him. A mad flurry in the third period could have gone either way, but somehow Hoover ended up on his back and lost by fall. This seemed to be the turning point for Independence.
Carter Straw lost to No. 8-ranked Kayden Gryp in sudden victory, 5-3. Straw wrestled so good against a ranked kid, but will get another shot at him in the first round of state individuals.
Isaiah Weber posted a dominant performance at 126, but it was all Williamsburg after that.
Following are the results of Williamsburg (WILL) vs. Independence (INDEE):
- 152 – Gable Dayton (WILL) over Mitch Johnson (INDEE), dec 6-2
- 160 – Matthew Doyle (INDEE) over Riley Holt (WILL), TF 23-8
- 170 – Cole Davis (INDEE) over Lucas Spratt (WILL), fall 0:35
- 182 – Nick Marovets (WILL) over Marcus Beatty (INDEE), fall 3:06
- 195 – Christian Kremer (INDEE) over Max Meade (WILL), fall 0:31
- 220 – Billy Grout (WILL) over Korver Hupke (INDEE), maj 11-0
- 285 – Cole Cremeens (WILL) over Dylan Reuther (INDEE), maj 11-0
- 106 – Kale Wieland (INDEE) over Tytan Guerrero (WILL), dec 5-3
- 113 – Gavin Jensen (WILL) over Dalton Hoover (INDEE), fall 4:46
- 120 – Kayden Gryp (WILL) over Carter Straw (INDEE), SV-1 5-3
- 126 – Isaiah Weber (INDEE) over Chase Malloy (WILL), TF 19-4
- 132 – Sam Van Dee (WILL) over Caden Larson (INDEE), fall 1:33
- 138 – Jalen Schropp (WILL) over Tyler Trumblee (INDEE), fall 0:28
- 145 – Kam Royster (WILL) over Teegan McEnany (INDEE), fall 3:28
Davenport Assumption 41, Independence 28
In the battle for third place, Independence had another rematch with Davenport Assumption, a team Independence defeated in December by a score of 39-34. Unfortunately, this wouldn’t go the Mustangs’ way as they started off with a 28-11 lead after 10 matches, but lost the next four bouts by fall to lose 41-28.
The following are the results of Davenport Assumption (DA) vs. Independence (INDEE):
- 160 – Eli McCracken (DA) over Matthew Doyle (INDEE), fall 1:24
- 170 – Cole Davis (INDEE) over Logan Schimanski (DA), maj 12-4
- 182 – Marcus Beatty (INDEE) over John Argo (DA), dec 9-5
- 195 – Korver Hupke (INDEE) over Joe Walsh (5. Assumption, Davenport), dec 8-6
- 220 – Christian Kremer (2 INDEE) over Aiden Morgan (DA), fall 0:42
- 285 – Seth Adrian (DA) over Dylan Reuther (INDEE), fall 2:37
- 106 – Derrick Bass (DA) over Kale Wieland (INDEE), fall 2:17
- 113 – Dalton Hoover (INDEE) over Jacob Maes (DA), fall 1:49
- 120 – Carter Straw (INDEE) over Ethan Forker (DA), dec 5-4
- 126 – Isaiah Weber (INDEE) over TJ Fitzpatrick (DA), dec 6-0
- 132 – Noah Gonzalez (DA) over Caden Larson (INDEE), fall 1:02
- 138 – Michael Macias (DA) over Tyler Trumblee (INDEE), fall 1:52
- 145
- – Parker Terronez (DA) over Teegan McEnany (INDEE), fall 2:41
- 152 – Evan Forker (DA) over Mitch Johnson INDEE), fall 3:00
Assumption’s team score was adjusted by -1.0 for throwing head gear.