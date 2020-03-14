Seeking Certified Lifeguards
Are you whistle worthy? Would you like to become a certified lifeguard? The Independence Aquatic Center seeks to hire certified lifeguards for the 2020 summer season.
A list of lifeguard certification classes available across the state by Iowa Parks & Recreation Association members is available online at https://www.iapra.org/aquatics.htm Classes are offered close to home at UNI, Iowa, Upper Iowa, and Wartburg.
An informational flier is available at the Falcon Civic Center as well as on the Independence Parks & Recreation Department Facebook page. Please help us spread the word!
River’sEDGE 24/7 Access
River’sEDGE now offers 24-hour access for an additional $25 with the purchase of a membership. Inquire at the River’sEDGE front desk. Use us at the time that works for you! Call 319-332-1525 for details or stop in and see what we have to offer in the way of baseball, softball, golf, cornhole and more!
Staffed hours are Monday-Friday, 3:30-9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
IPRD Summer League Registration
Informational fliers about the Independence Parks & Rec Department (IPRD) summer baseball and softball leagues are available at the Falcon Civic Center, in the 2020 IPRD Activity Guide, and on the Independence parks & recreation department Facebook page. Registration has begun; the deadline is April 15. Information is also available online at www.independenceia.org.
Leagues and ages include:
T-Ball
- : Four years old by April 15, 2020, or entering kindergarten (2020-21)
Girls and Boys Coach-Pitch
- : Currently in kindergarten or first grade (2019-20)
Boys and Girls Minors
- : Currently in second or third grade (2019-20)
Girls & Boys Majors
- : Currently in fourth, fifth, or sixth grade (2019-20)
Sponsors needed for IPRD leagues
Approximately 500 children participate in the IPRD summer ball leagues each year from late May and throughout the month of June. There are typically 40+ teams each season in need of sponsors. The cost of becoming a Little League sponsor is $125. Forms are available at the Falcon Civic Center or via email at angieiprd@indytel.com. Informational sponsor letters will also be mailed out to past ball sponsors.
If you have a business and would like to sponsor/advertise your business through IPRD programs and facilities, please contact Bob at 319-334-6711.
FCC Winter Hours Through March 31
Falcon Civic Center hours:
- Monday-Thursday, 5 a.m.- 9 p.m.
- Friday, 5 a.m.- 8 p.m.
- Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Sunday, 12-4 p.m.
Please note: If you are concerned the gym may be too full, please call ahead at 319-334-6711 to check what we have going on before you make the trip in.
Daily admission: $3 per adult, $2 per senior citizen and student, and $0.50 to walk in the gym. One-year, six-month, and three-month memberships available. Call the Falcon Civic Center at 319-334-6711 for details
Dodgeball and Wiffleball Underway
Dodgeball for second through fourth graders will meet on Tuesday, March 17, from 4:30 to 5 p.m. at River’sEDGE! Dress comfortably and come ready to have fun!
The wiffleball program (for boys and girls ages four to six will meet at the Falcon Civic Center on Thursday, March 19, from 5:15 to 6 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center.
Boot Camp/Aerobics/Strength/Cardio Classes
Every Body Boot Camp evening classes continue at the FCC on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 6:45 p.m. through April 1. Since the class has already begun, the cost is now $4 per person per drop-in. Janet Buls is the instructor.
This class will focus on building muscle while burning calories through a variety of strength and cardio exercises! All ability levels are welcome, please check with your physician before beginning this or any new exercise program. Buls also offers Aerobics/Strength & Cardio on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 5:45 a.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. All fitness levels are welcome.
Call 319-334-6711 for prices and what to expect. All ability levels are welcome. Check with your physician before beginning this or any new exercise program.
Swimming Registration Begins April 1 at FCC
Call the parks & rec department at 319-334-6711 for more information.
Sign Up for Seventh Grade Softball by May 1
In conjunction with the Independence Community School District (ICSD), girls currently in seventh grade (2019-2020 school year) are eligible to play travel softball in the WaMaC Conference. Games are played through June, typically weekday mornings with home games played at the Independence Baseball/Softball Complex. Cost is $100 per girl. Register at the Falcon Civic Center by May 1.
Main’s Peak Performance Tae Kwon Do
Classes are offered at River’sEDGE on Mondays and Thursdays from 4:45 to 6 p.m. Please contact Master Tim at 319-361-3190 or visit his Facebook page for details, including costs and deals for families. You may also call River’sEDGE at 319-332-1525 for more information.
RV Park Campground Opens April 1
To reserve before April 1, call 319-334-6711. After April 1, call the RV park hosts at 319-440-0472.