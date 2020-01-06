Independence wrestlers are gearing up for a big matchup this week. Independence will take on Vinton-Shellsburg and Williamsburg in a varsity triangular this Thursday in the Independence High School gym.
According to the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association’s latest Dual Team Rankings, Independence and Williamsburg are currently tied for No. 2 in the state in Class 2A wrestling. All three participating teams are members of the WaMaC west division, making this matchup an important one for the team race.
Independence is sending to the dual four ranked wrestlers, according to IAwrestle, including Isaiah Weber (ranked 2 at 126 pounds), Matthew Doyle (ranked 5 at 160), Cole Davis (ranked 1 at 170), and Christian Kremer (ranked 7 at 195).
The dual will start at 6 p.m. in the high school gym with Williamsburg vs. Vinton-Shellsburg, followed by Independence vs. Williamsburg around 7:15 p.m., and Vinton-Shellsburg vs. Independence around 8:30 p.m.