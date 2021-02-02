Weather Alert

...High Impact Winter Storm Ongoing... .Snow is falling across the area late this afternoon. The arctic cold front is pushing east across northwest Illinois. Strong winds and falling temperatures behind the front have allowed any wet roads to quickly freeze this afternoon. Winds behind the front are surging across the area at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Periods of white out conditions are ongoing especially in rural and open areas. Even as the snow ends from west to east this evening, blowing and drifting snow will continue through the overnight hours and into Friday morning. Wind chills will drop to 5 below to 15 below zero late tonight along and north of I80, and will be very dangerous to anyone stranded out in the storm. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Visibility will drop to as low as one-quarter mile at times. Flash freeze has occurred on travel surfaces. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From 9 AM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on potentially very low visibility due to snow and blowing snow with white out conditions possible in open areas this evening. Previously wet roadways have frozen, with snow and ice covered roads contributing to the hazardous travel conditions. These hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&