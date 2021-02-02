MANCHESTER – It took two seconds, maybe three, for the shock to wear off.
Then Mitchell Johnson knew he had to get back to work.
Independence’s sophomore 160-pounder led West Delaware’s Isaac Fettkether 6-4 late in their WaMaC championship match Monday at West Delaware before Fettkether earned a takedown with a second remaining in the match.
The score sent the title bout to overtime, and Johnson responded with an aggressive takedown a few seconds in for an 8-6 overtime win.
“I was pretty tired, but I knew I had to start going quickly and get the final takedown to win it,” Johnson said. “He just got a takedown (to send it to OT) and I knew he’d have confidence from that shot, so I knew I had to do something to make my next shot attempt better than his.”
Johnson (27-11) was one of two Mustangs to win conference titles in what turned out to be a watered-down WaMaC championship meet. Only seven of the 13 teams participated in Monday’s rescheduled meet; most teams also held multiple wrestlers out of contention, including Independence.
Isaiah Weber (32-1) earned his third consecutive WaMaC title, and the Mustangs placed second with 150 points.
Weber beat Vinton-Shellsburg’s Brady Ortner by technical fall, 18-2. He went 2-0 with a semifinal pin over Benton Community’s Mason Dellamuth.
“I’m feeling good this year, more confident this year,” he said. “I would say I’m being more dominant. I’m more confident in my abilities and I’m not just holding on (to win), I’m trying to score as many points as I can.”
Kaden Kremer (35-8) placed runner-up at 106, and Kale Wieland (28-10) fell in overtime of the 113 championship. Luke Johnson (120) and Teegan McEnany (152) placed third. Caleb Straw (145) and Brady McDonald (195) placed fourth, and Carson Cameron (132) placed fifth.