Independence – Mid-Season Championship racing was held under very hot conditions on Saturday night at the Independence Motor Speedway. In addition to the Mid-Season Championship races, three make-up features were run from the Saturday, June 29 partial rain out.
The Budweiser late Model make up 25-lap feature was first on the program, the green flag flew and local favorite Curt Martin shot to the front quickly from his second row start and took command. Martin went on to score an impressive win over Tyler Bruening , who made a late race pass of the #60 of Ben Seeman, to garner the runner up spot to the strong running Martin. The win was the first in a few years for Martin at his home town track and Martin dedicated the win to close friend, Dave Fangmann, who passed away unexpectedly last fall.
The Mid-Season 25-lap feature brought the curtain down on the 9 feature race program on Saturday night. The second feature saw Martin take advantage of his pole position start that he had earned due to being the season point leader, Martin led the race flag to flag in holding off Seeman and Eric Pollard at the checkers.
The Performance Bodies IMCA Modified feature was a classic battle between two of the best in the division as defending track Champion Troy Cordes scored a very hard fought win over Jeff Aikey. Aikey was able to get along side Cordes on several occasions but each time Cordes had an answer in scoring the win.
Season point leader Jarod Weepie out dueled Norman Chesmore in collecting the trophy in the Burco Sales IMCA Stock Car main event. Weepie led flag to flag but Chesmore was within a car length the whole race waiting for Weepie to make one little mistake.
Kyle Bentley drove his No. 35 to the feature win in the 15-lap Sportmod Mid-Season Championship race. Bentley out raced Nate Smith to the checkers.
The Christie Door Hobby Stock class ran two features on Saturday night. The make-up feature event saw Tripoli’s Tyler Ollendieck score the win by beating Brett Vanous to the checkers. The Mid-Season Championship feature win went to Kaden Reynolds. Reynolds is in his rookie season and continues to impress with another strong run on Saturday night.
Two features were also run in the XEL 600 Micro Mod class. The first 16-lap feature win went to Cole McNeal, who scored his 11th win of 2019. The Mid-Season Championship feature win went to Russ Olson, who garnered his second win of the season.
Saturday, July 20 racing will continue at the Independence Motor Speedway with the race program starting off with make-up features in the Modified and Stock Car classes before a full program of racing in all six classes. Hot laps will take to the track at 6 pm with racing to follow at the Independence Motor Speedway.
Saturday, July 13 Mid-Season Championships Independence Motor Speedway
Feature Results (top five)
Budweiser Late Models
Make-up Feature
45 Curt Martin-Independence
16 Tyler Bruening-Decorah
60 Ben Seeman-Waterloo
77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls
P7 Eric Pollard-Peosta
Mid-Season Championship
45 Martin-Independence
60 Seeman-Waterloo
P7 Pollard-Peosta
77 Aikey-Cedar Falls
53 Darren Ackerman-Elk Run Heights
Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds
71C Troy Cordes-Dunkerton
77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls
48K Kolin Hibdon-Pahrump, NV
27M Mark Schulte-Delhi
45 Josh Barta-Cedar Falls
Burco Sales Stock Cars
3 Jarod Weepie-Dunkerton
15 Norman Chesmore-Rowley
20 Dan Trimble-Fairbank
22K Kevin Rose-Waterloo
24R Adam Johnson-Independence
Sportmod
35 Kyle Bentley-Rowley
19B Nate Smith- Cedar Falls
82T Brett Thomas-Cedar Rapids
64 Vern Jackson-Waterloo
33 Tim Fobian-Dike
Christie Door Hobby Stocks
Make-Up Feature
24T Tyler Ollendieck-Tripoli
357 Brett Vanous-Quasqueton
146 Leighton Potter-Rolling Stone, MN
5 Austin Mehmen-Cedar Falls
14C Leah Wroten-Independence
Mid-Season Championship
1 Kaden Reynolds-Cedar Rapids
357 Vanous-Quasqueton
14C Wroten-Independence
18X Dru Keuker-Maynard
24T Ollendieck-Tripoli
XCEL 600 Modifieds
Make-Up Feature
51 Cole McNeal-Dysart
33J Jeremy James-Quasqueton
83 Will Bird-Independence
19x Matt Dugan-Garnavillo
1BC Brad Cole-Independence
Mid-Season Championship
4 Russ Olson-Cedar Rapids
83 Bird-Independence
1BC Cole-Independence
33J James-Quasqueton
41 Skylar Dugan-Waukon