INDEPENDENCE – Saturday night was Iowa Donor Network Night at the races with an outstanding night of racing and the night raised well over $3,000 for the Iowa Donor Network. The night brought attention to the great need for donors and the importance of giving the gift of life. The racing community is a very caring group and the fans and drivers all poured out their hearts and raised a tremendous amount of money and awareness for this great cause.
A great field of 94 race teams took part in the Saturday night race program. The headliner of the night was the 25-lap Budweiser Late Model Feature. John Passick took off from his pole position start and led the race for several laps before 8th starting Jeff Aikey was able to make the winning pass by using the middle groove of the smooth speedway. Aikey took over the point and sailed on to comfortable win over Passick and Jeff Tharp.
22 performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds took the green for 20 laps with Mike Burbridge setting the early pace. The racing action was hot and heavy as the lead pack swelled to 6 drivers at one point. The top finishers came from the fourth row on Saturday night. It was the young Pahrump, Nevada sensation Kolin Hibdon emerging from the pack to take the lead and go on to score the win over his mentor Jeff Aikey. Hibdon will be heading home to Nevada this week to start his Junior year in High School.
Kip Siems made a return visit to victory lane on Saturday night in the Sportmod division. Siems was able to wrestle the lead away form Troy Burkhart and race on to the checkers. Burkhart would settle for second ahead of Nate Smith.
Cole Mather continued his recent hot streak in the Burco Sales IMCA Stock Car class. Mather scored his fourth consecutive feature win on Saturday night by crossing under the checkers ahead of Chris Luloff, who led the majority of the feature.
In only his eighth time in a race car, Austin Mehmen scored a very hard fought Christie Door Hobby Stock feature win. Mehmen held his line and hit his marks perfectly in taking the win ahead of National Hobby Stock Point contender Leah Wroten. Mehmen led the race flag to flag but was never ahead by more than a car length.
Chad Dugan continued his recent domination in the XCEL 600 Micro Mod class. Dugan took Saturday nights feature win ahead of Jeremy James and Ethan Steere.
Saturday, Aug. 17 will be “Kids Back To School” Night at the Independence Motor Speedway. Kids will be given back to school supplies and will have an opportunity to win a new bike a the races. Hot laps will take to the track at 6 pm with racing to follow.
Saturday, Aug. 10 Independence Motor Speedway Feature Results (top five)
Iowa Donor Network Night
Budweiser Late Models
77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls
2p John Passick-Waterloo
10T Jeff Tharp-Dubuque
73 Greg Kastli-Waterloo
14 Logan Duffy-Independence
Performance Bodies Modifieds
48K Kolin Hibdon-Pahrump, NV
77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls
71C Troy Cordes-Dunkerton
27M Mark Schulte-Delhi
19D Darin Duffy-Toddville
Sportmod
16SS Kip Siems-Cedar Falls
15B Troy Burkhart-Walker
19B Nate Smith-Cedar Falls
12 Sean Wyett-Danville
5C DJ Clendenen-Dubuque
Burco Sales Stock Cars
74C Cole Mather-Fairbank
18 Chris Luloff-Independence
7SR Justin Temeyer-Independence
15 Norman Chesmore-Rowley
20 Dan Trimble-Fairbank
Christie Door Hobby Stocks
5m Austin Mehmen-Cedar Falls
14C Leah Wroten-Independence
357 Bret Vanous-Quasqueton
1 Kaden Reynolds-Cedar Rapids
18X Dru Kueker-Maynard
XCEL 600 Micro Mods
7 Chad Dugan-Waukon
33J Jeremy James-Quasqueton
20 Ethan Steere-Tripoli
51 Cole McNeal-Dysart
1BC Brad Cole-Independence