INDEPENDENCE – Saturday night was Iowa Donor Network Night at the races with an outstanding night of racing and the night raised well over $3,000 for the Iowa Donor Network. The night brought attention to the great need for donors and the importance of giving the gift of life. The racing community is a very caring group and the fans and drivers all poured out their hearts and raised a tremendous amount of money and awareness for this great cause.

A great field of 94 race teams took part in the Saturday night race program. The headliner of the night was the 25-lap Budweiser Late Model Feature. John Passick took off from his pole position start and led the race for several laps before 8th starting Jeff Aikey was able to make the winning pass by using the middle groove of the smooth speedway. Aikey took over the point and sailed on to comfortable win over Passick and Jeff Tharp.

22 performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds took the green for 20 laps with Mike Burbridge setting the early pace. The racing action was hot and heavy as the lead pack swelled to 6 drivers at one point. The top finishers came from the fourth row on Saturday night. It was the young Pahrump, Nevada sensation Kolin Hibdon emerging from the pack to take the lead and go on to score the win over his mentor Jeff Aikey. Hibdon will be heading home to Nevada this week to start his Junior year in High School.

Kip Siems made a return visit to victory lane on Saturday night in the Sportmod division. Siems was able to wrestle the lead away form Troy Burkhart and race on to the checkers. Burkhart would settle for second ahead of Nate Smith.

Cole Mather continued his recent hot streak in the Burco Sales IMCA Stock Car class. Mather scored his fourth consecutive feature win on Saturday night by crossing under the checkers ahead of Chris Luloff, who led the majority of the feature.

In only his eighth time in a race car, Austin Mehmen scored a very hard fought Christie Door Hobby Stock feature win. Mehmen held his line and hit his marks perfectly in taking the win ahead of National Hobby Stock Point contender Leah Wroten. Mehmen led the race flag to flag but was never ahead by more than a car length.

Chad Dugan continued his recent domination in the XCEL 600 Micro Mod class. Dugan took Saturday nights feature win ahead of Jeremy James and Ethan Steere.

Saturday, Aug. 17 will be “Kids Back To School” Night at the Independence Motor Speedway. Kids will be given back to school supplies and will have an opportunity to win a new bike a the races. Hot laps will take to the track at 6 pm with racing to follow.

Saturday, Aug. 10 Independence Motor Speedway Feature Results (top five)

Iowa Donor Network Night

Budweiser Late Models

77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls

2p John Passick-Waterloo

10T Jeff Tharp-Dubuque

73 Greg Kastli-Waterloo

14 Logan Duffy-Independence

Performance Bodies Modifieds

48K Kolin Hibdon-Pahrump, NV

77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls

71C Troy Cordes-Dunkerton

27M Mark Schulte-Delhi

19D Darin Duffy-Toddville

Sportmod

16SS Kip Siems-Cedar Falls

15B Troy Burkhart-Walker

19B Nate Smith-Cedar Falls

12 Sean Wyett-Danville

5C DJ Clendenen-Dubuque

Burco Sales Stock Cars

74C Cole Mather-Fairbank

18 Chris Luloff-Independence

7SR Justin Temeyer-Independence

15 Norman Chesmore-Rowley

20 Dan Trimble-Fairbank

Christie Door Hobby Stocks

5m Austin Mehmen-Cedar Falls

14C Leah Wroten-Independence

357 Bret Vanous-Quasqueton

1 Kaden Reynolds-Cedar Rapids

18X Dru Kueker-Maynard

XCEL 600 Micro Mods

7 Chad Dugan-Waukon

33J Jeremy James-Quasqueton

20 Ethan Steere-Tripoli

51 Cole McNeal-Dysart

1BC Brad Cole-Independence

