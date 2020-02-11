Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Algona 62, PAC-LM 54

Ankeny Christian Academy 79, Albia 52

Aplington-Parkersburg 54, West Marshall, State Center 25

Assumption, Davenport 49, Davenport, North 48

Bishop Garrigan 102, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 64

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 54, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 33

CAM, Anita 73, Paton-Churdan 37

Central City 59, Alburnett 47

Central Springs 46, Northwood-Kensett 40

Chariton 61, Davis County, Bloomfield 38

Colfax-Mingo 70, Baxter 56

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 54, Louisville, Neb. 43

Creston 64, Clarinda 57

Easton Valley 66, Morning Star 34

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 75, North Mahaska, New Sharon 67

Forest City 65, Belmond-Klemme 45

Harlan 71, Atlantic 41

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 64, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 63

Heartland Christian 62, Essex 24

IKM-Manning 61, MVAO-CO-U 38

Iowa City Liberty High School 78, Iowa City High 67

Jackson County Central, Minn. 90, Spirit Lake 74

Keota 60, Highland, Riverside 51

Lake Mills 102, North Union 36

Lamoni 51, Diagonal 25

Linn-Mar, Marion 69, Waterloo, East 60

Logan-Magnolia 64, Riverside, Oakland 35

Missouri Valley 56, Shenandoah 48

Moravia 65, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 53

Nashua-Plainfield 52, North Butler, Greene 24

New London 71, Van Buren, Keosauqua 46

Newton 69, Nevada 67

Nodaway Valley 59, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 45

North Cedar, Stanwood 76, Calamus-Wheatland 66

OA-BCIG 67, Cherokee, Washington 54

Osage 74, West Fork, Sheffield 72

Ottumwa 77, Mount Pleasant 61

Panorama, Panora 70, Martensdale-St. Marys 57

Pekin 63, Fairfield 51

Pleasant Valley 41, East Dubuque, Ill. 33

Pleasantville 62, AC/GC 59

Red Oak 72, Southwest Valley 47

River Valley, Correctionville 44, Trinity Christian High School 28

Saint Ansgar 62, Rockford 57

Schuyler County, Mo. 50, Moulton-Udell 37

Sioux City, West 64, Storm Lake 61

Spencer 53, Denison-Schleswig 39

St. Mary's, Remsen 74, West Sioux 71

Stanton 79, Lenox 25

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 71, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 39

Van Meter 56, Des Moines Christian 51

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 58, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 46

Waukon 81, South Winneshiek, Calmar 76

West Harrison, Mondamin 81, Glidden-Ralston 50

Williamsburg 57, Washington 50

Woodbine 37, Coon Rapids-Bayard 35

• • •

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

AC/GC 56, Pleasantville 33

Algona 57, PAC-LM 54

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 58, Cedar Valley Christian School 8

Bishop Garrigan 90, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 41

CAM, Anita 51, Paton-Churdan 34

Calamus-Wheatland 58, North Cedar, Stanwood 34

Central City 44, Alburnett 39

Central Clinton, DeWitt 57, West Delaware, Manchester 35

Central Springs 52, Northwood-Kensett 43

Chariton 54, Davis County, Bloomfield 53, OT

Colfax-Mingo 41, Baxter 38

Collins-Maxwell 38, BCLUW, Conrad 37

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 51, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 31

Creston 80, Clarinda 21

Crestwood, Cresco 60, Oelwein 13

Davenport, West 43, Fort Madison 36

Denison-Schleswig 63, Spencer 60

Des Moines Christian 42, Van Meter 41

East Marshall, LeGrand 77, GMG, Garwin 43

East Union, Afton 60, Orient-Macksburg 43

Essex 44, Heartland Christian 43

Fairfield 59, Pekin 23

Forest City 64, Belmond-Klemme 41

Glidden-Ralston 64, West Harrison, Mondamin 44

Harlan 73, Atlantic 51

IKM-Manning 70, MVAO-CO-U 31

Iowa City High 63, Iowa City Liberty High School 22

Knoxville 58, Carlisle 53

Logan-Magnolia 63, Riverside, Oakland 30

Martensdale-St. Marys 55, Panorama, Panora 50

Mediapolis 82, Lone Tree 39

Monticello 57, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 17

Mount Ayr 50, Interstate 35,Truro 44

Mount Pleasant 51, Ottumwa 50

Nashua-Plainfield 46, North Butler, Greene 29

Nevada 57, Newton 38

Newman Catholic, Mason City 56, West Bend-Mallard 36

Nodaway Valley 58, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 56

North Mahaska, New Sharon 65, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 29

North Union 65, Lake Mills 48

Osage 59, West Fork, Sheffield 25

Red Oak 72, Southwest Valley 31

Ridge View 59, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 49

Saint Ansgar 60, Rockford 18

Schuyler County, Mo. 66, Moulton-Udell 17

Shenandoah 63, Missouri Valley 36

Sioux City, West 75, South Sioux City, Neb. 52

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 55, Moravia 28

Stanton 60, Lenox 24

Van Buren, Keosauqua 56, New London 18

Wayne, Corydon 41, Bedford 34

West Marshall, State Center 44, Aplington-Parkersburg 38

West Monona 55, West Sioux 50

Woodbine 48, Coon Rapids-Bayard 38

