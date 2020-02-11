Algona 62, PAC-LM 54
Ankeny Christian Academy 79, Albia 52
Aplington-Parkersburg 54, West Marshall, State Center 25
Assumption, Davenport 49, Davenport, North 48
Bishop Garrigan 102, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 64
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 54, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 33
CAM, Anita 73, Paton-Churdan 37
Central City 59, Alburnett 47
Central Springs 46, Northwood-Kensett 40
Chariton 61, Davis County, Bloomfield 38
Colfax-Mingo 70, Baxter 56
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 54, Louisville, Neb. 43
Creston 64, Clarinda 57
Easton Valley 66, Morning Star 34
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 75, North Mahaska, New Sharon 67
Forest City 65, Belmond-Klemme 45
Harlan 71, Atlantic 41
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 64, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 63
Heartland Christian 62, Essex 24
IKM-Manning 61, MVAO-CO-U 38
Iowa City Liberty High School 78, Iowa City High 67
Jackson County Central, Minn. 90, Spirit Lake 74
Keota 60, Highland, Riverside 51
Lake Mills 102, North Union 36
Lamoni 51, Diagonal 25
Linn-Mar, Marion 69, Waterloo, East 60
Logan-Magnolia 64, Riverside, Oakland 35
Missouri Valley 56, Shenandoah 48
Moravia 65, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 53
Nashua-Plainfield 52, North Butler, Greene 24
New London 71, Van Buren, Keosauqua 46
Newton 69, Nevada 67
Nodaway Valley 59, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 45
North Cedar, Stanwood 76, Calamus-Wheatland 66
OA-BCIG 67, Cherokee, Washington 54
Osage 74, West Fork, Sheffield 72
Ottumwa 77, Mount Pleasant 61
Panorama, Panora 70, Martensdale-St. Marys 57
Pekin 63, Fairfield 51
Pleasant Valley 41, East Dubuque, Ill. 33
Pleasantville 62, AC/GC 59
Red Oak 72, Southwest Valley 47
River Valley, Correctionville 44, Trinity Christian High School 28
Saint Ansgar 62, Rockford 57
Schuyler County, Mo. 50, Moulton-Udell 37
Sioux City, West 64, Storm Lake 61
Spencer 53, Denison-Schleswig 39
St. Mary's, Remsen 74, West Sioux 71
Stanton 79, Lenox 25
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 71, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 39
Van Meter 56, Des Moines Christian 51
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 58, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 46
Waukon 81, South Winneshiek, Calmar 76
West Harrison, Mondamin 81, Glidden-Ralston 50
Williamsburg 57, Washington 50
Woodbine 37, Coon Rapids-Bayard 35
• • •
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AC/GC 56, Pleasantville 33
Algona 57, PAC-LM 54
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 58, Cedar Valley Christian School 8
Bishop Garrigan 90, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 41
CAM, Anita 51, Paton-Churdan 34
Calamus-Wheatland 58, North Cedar, Stanwood 34
Central City 44, Alburnett 39
Central Clinton, DeWitt 57, West Delaware, Manchester 35
Central Springs 52, Northwood-Kensett 43
Chariton 54, Davis County, Bloomfield 53, OT
Colfax-Mingo 41, Baxter 38
Collins-Maxwell 38, BCLUW, Conrad 37
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 51, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 31
Creston 80, Clarinda 21
Crestwood, Cresco 60, Oelwein 13
Davenport, West 43, Fort Madison 36
Denison-Schleswig 63, Spencer 60
Des Moines Christian 42, Van Meter 41
East Marshall, LeGrand 77, GMG, Garwin 43
East Union, Afton 60, Orient-Macksburg 43
Essex 44, Heartland Christian 43
Fairfield 59, Pekin 23
Forest City 64, Belmond-Klemme 41
Glidden-Ralston 64, West Harrison, Mondamin 44
Harlan 73, Atlantic 51
IKM-Manning 70, MVAO-CO-U 31
Iowa City High 63, Iowa City Liberty High School 22
Knoxville 58, Carlisle 53
Logan-Magnolia 63, Riverside, Oakland 30
Martensdale-St. Marys 55, Panorama, Panora 50
Mediapolis 82, Lone Tree 39
Monticello 57, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 17
Mount Ayr 50, Interstate 35,Truro 44
Mount Pleasant 51, Ottumwa 50
Nashua-Plainfield 46, North Butler, Greene 29
Nevada 57, Newton 38
Newman Catholic, Mason City 56, West Bend-Mallard 36
Nodaway Valley 58, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 56
North Mahaska, New Sharon 65, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 29
North Union 65, Lake Mills 48
Osage 59, West Fork, Sheffield 25
Red Oak 72, Southwest Valley 31
Ridge View 59, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 49
Saint Ansgar 60, Rockford 18
Schuyler County, Mo. 66, Moulton-Udell 17
Shenandoah 63, Missouri Valley 36
Sioux City, West 75, South Sioux City, Neb. 52
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 55, Moravia 28
Stanton 60, Lenox 24
Van Buren, Keosauqua 56, New London 18
Wayne, Corydon 41, Bedford 34
West Marshall, State Center 44, Aplington-Parkersburg 38
West Monona 55, West Sioux 50
Woodbine 48, Coon Rapids-Bayard 38