Help support area children this holiday season with Operation Santa Claus, a program of the Buchanan County Operation Threshold Outreach, which is a toy program for low-income families.
Toys are donated by local community organizations, families, churches, and individuals. Come throw bags, bring a toy and have fun on Saturday, Nov. 30 at River’sEDGE. Warm-ups begin at 3:30 p.m. and games begin at 4 p.m.
Cost is $20 per team for two players and a toy to be donated or $25 per team without a donated toy. 50 percent of proceeds will be donated back to Operation Santa and the rest will be paid out to the winners of the bags tournament. Concessions will be sold. Contact 319-332-1525 to register your team.