CLASS 2A RESULTS
The two winners of the first round duals wrestled in the in the final. The winner of the final advanced to State Duals.
At Independence
- Independence 58, Mount Vernon 10
- Charles City 39, Gilbert 24
- Final: Independence 31, Charles City 29
At Atlantic
- Atlantic 46, Red Oak 29
- Humboldt 45, Van Meter/Earlham 30
- Final: Humboldt 34, Atlantic 29
At Osage
- Osage 56, Forest City 18
- Crestwood, Cresco 36, Emmetsburg 35
- Final: Osage 36, Crestwood, Cresco 28
At Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59, MOC-Floyd Valley 24
- Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 28, West Lyon, Inwood 26
- Final: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 33
At Union, LaPorte City
- Union, LaPorte City 49, South Tama County, Tama 21
- Assumption, Davenport 49, Iowa Falls-Alden 15
- Final: Assumption, Davenport 41, Union, LaPorte City 32
At West Delaware, Manchester
- West Delaware, Manchester 76, Anamosa 3
- Camanche 48, Solon 35
- Final: West Delaware, Manchester 54, Camanche 24
At Williamsburg
- Williamsburg 76, Mount Pleasant 0
- Bondurant-Farrar 58, North Polk, Alleman 18
- Final: Williamsburg 39, Bondurant-Farrar 25
At Winterset
- Winterset 64, Knoxville 14
- Harlan 51, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 28
- Final: Winterset 44, Harlan 35
CLASS 1A RESULTS
The two winners of the first round duals wrestle in the in the final. The winner of the final advances to State Duals.
At Lake Mills
- Lake Mills 67, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 10
- West Hancock, Britt 43, South Winneshiek, Calmar 23
- Final: Lake Mills 55, West Hancock, Britt 18
At AHSTW, Avoca
- Woodbury Central, Moville 37, AHSTW, Avoca 36,
- Mount Ayr 46, Underwood 30
- Final: Woodbury Central 57, Mount Ayr 20
At Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64, ACGC 16
- Nashua-Plainfield 57, Martensdale-St. Marys 21
- Final: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 35, Nashua-Plainfield 30
At Denver
- Denver 49, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 30
- New London 54, Colfax-Mingo 21
- Final: Denver 42, New London 27
At Don Bosco, Gilbertville
- Don Bosco, Gilbertville 84, Highland, Riverside 0
- Alburnett 60, Wilton 17
- Final: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 73, Alburnett 0
At Lisbon
- Lisbon 82, Wapello 0
- Belle Plaine 46, Iowa Valley, Marengo 35
- Final: Lisbon 81, Belle Plaine 0
At Logan-Magnolia
- Logan-Magnolia 63, Interstate 35, Truro 12
- Missouri Valley 58, Bedford/Lenox 13
- Final: Logan-Magnolia 48, Missouri Valley 24
At West Sioux, Hawarden
- West Sioux, Hawarden 57, Western Christian, Hull 24
- Manson Northwest Webster 50, Westwood, Sloan 27
- Final: West Sioux, Hawarden 45, Manson Northwest Webster 25
CLASS 3A SITES & ASSIGNMENTS
The top 24 ranked teams in Class 3A according to January’s IWCOA rankings will compete at eight Regional Duals with the highest-ranked teams hosting, if possible. The top-ranked team at each site receives a bye during the first round. The winner of the first round dual wrestles the top-ranked team in the final.
At Ankeny Centennial
- First round: #11 Valley, West Des Moines vs. #19 Iowa City, West
- Final: #5 Ankeny Centennial vs. TBD
At Bettendorf
- First round: #13 Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. #21 Pleasant Valley
- Final: #4 Bettendorf vs. TBD
At Fort Dodge
- First round: #16 Cedar Falls vs. #22 Spencer
- Final: #3 Fort Dodge vs. TBD
At Johnston
- First round: #10 Indianola vs. #20 Dowling Catholic, W.D.M.
- Final: #7 Johnston vs. TBD
At North Scott, Eldridge
- First round: #12 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy vs. #24 Fort Madison
- Final: #6 North Scott vs. TBD
At Southeast Polk
- First round: #14 Ankeny vs. #15 Norwalk
- Final: #1 Southeast Polk vs. TBD
At Waukee
- First round: #9 Linn-Mar, Marion vs. #23 Dallas Center-Grimes
- Final: #8 Waukee vs. TBD
At Waverly-Shell Rock
- First round: #17 Epworth, Western Dubuque vs. #18 Dubuque, Hempstead
- Final: #2 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. TBD