River’s EDGE will be open Monday through Thursday from 3:30-8 p.m., Saturday from 10-4 p.m. and Sunday noon-5 p.m. Please call ahead at 319-332-1525 to reserve a cage or for information on memberships.
ProBatter Sports baseball pitching simulator is at River’sEDGE and ready for use. Check out ProBatter Sports on YouTube. 2020 River’sEDGE Travel Teams Parent Meetings will be held this month, parents will be contacted directly with exact dates and times of said meetings.
Daily admission is $1 per person plus rental fees or $3 per person if you come in with a member.