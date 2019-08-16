INDEPENDENCE – Although he had a pool at his home, Daryl Roberts began swimming seriously at the age of 70 after the Buchanan County Wellness Center pool opened. Like many people, he found that running was to hard on his knees and swimming offered a more low-impact workout. He has since been swimming about four times a week.
His swimming got him interested in the Iowa Games. The Iowa Games began in August of 1987 as a weekend event, featuring 16 sports and 7,104 participants, youth to senior citizen. The Olympic-style competition now has over 20,000 athletes take part in events throughout the year. The summer games, held in Ames, now offers over 60 sports. All Iowans (and non-residents from states without a similar Games organization) are eligible regardless of age or ability.
“[Anybody] could do it and they could do well,” said Roberts, who didn’t swim in high school or college. “People would be surprised at the number and ages of the participants.”
Roberts has participated in the games for eight of the past 12 years. This year he swam in the Men aged 80-84 category and earned Gold Medals in:
- 500 Yard Freestyle
- 200 Yard Freestyle
- 50 Yard Freestyle
- 100 Yard Freestyle
- 50 Yard Breaststroke
- 50 Yard Backstroke
This year he was joined at the competition by his wife Barb, son Andrew (who also volunteered), and his daughter and son-in-law Kendall and Noel Kurt. On race day he said he woke at 6 a.m., ate breakfast, and got to the pool by 8:30 a.m. to warm up with a few laps. The races started at 9 a.m. with several heats going on at the same time and swimmers being individually timed.
New to the games this year was Jake Clarke. Like Roberts, Clarke started swimming at the Wellness Center for a low-impact workout.
“My knees were getting sore,” said Clarke. “Swimming is a great workout and I’m getting better results.”
It was Roberts that encouraged Clarke to participate in the games.
“Daryl gave me a lot of pointers,” Clarke said.
Clarke participated in the Men aged 30-34 category and earned Gold Medals in:
- 1650 Yard Freestyle
- 100 Yard Freestyle
For the 1650 Yard Freestyle, Clarke was swimming for almost a half hour, specifically clocking in at 28:29.82 minutes.
“I’m definitely gong back next year,” said Clarke. “I may try Taekwondo too.”
Visit www.iowagames.org for more information about the Iowa Games and the results for all participants.