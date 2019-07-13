INDEPENDENCE – The Independence varsity softball team defeated Marion 1-0 in the second round of the Class 4A Region 5 game on Saturday night, behind a shutout from pitcher Mackenzie Hupke.
The game was a class pitcher’s duel between Mackenzie Hupke (19-6) and Marion pitcher Megan Kessens (20-18), who both allowed very few base runners in the game.
Independence softball coach Heather Hupke said Mackenzie Hupke pitched good and made adjustments during the game.
“They like to crowd the plate on her, and she works there,” Heather Hupke said. “She has worked to do some other things. Teams have kind of got her scouted and saying this is where she is to go and that is not all of what she does.”
Independence scored the only run of the game in the third inning, when third baseman Mary Puffett led off the inning with an infield hit. After shortstop Abby Davis reached on an error, Puffett later scored on a throwing error.
The Mustangs were limited to three hits and one walk in the contest. Mackenzie Hupke had a hit and an intentional walk. Puffett and right fielder Kaylee Hosch each had a hit apiece.
Heather Hupke said Independence had some hard-hit balls that could have been hits, but Marion was able to make defensive plays to record outs.
“Our kids are running hard and we had some close plays at first I felt could have went either way,” Heather Hupke said. “
Marion had a couple of opportunities, with the Mustangs defense making a couple of exceptional plays to end threats. Center fielder Abby Meiborg made a sliding catch to end the fifth inning. Davis made a catch at shortstop and threw out Marion’s Cloee Kraft at first base for a double play to end the inning.
“That double play, catching the ball and throwing her out,” Heather Hupke said. “That was huge. That was a big-time game changer for us, because they were at three-four [in the batting order].”
Up next
Class 4A No. 5 ranked Independence is now 29-11 after their second-round win over Marion (22-18). Up next is the Class 4A Region 5 title game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Iowa City Liberty at Independence.