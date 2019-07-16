Independence advances to state tournament

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs varsity softball team defeated Iowa City Liberty 4-2 in the Class 4A Region 5 championship game at home on Tuesday.
The game was tied 1-1 going into the sixth inning, when Iowa City Liberty scored a run in the top half of the inning to take a one-run lead. The Mustangs answered back in the bottom of the sixth, scoring three runs to take the lead.
Independence is now 30-11 for the season after winning the regional title. They will play in the first round of the State Tournament on Tuesday, July 23 at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.