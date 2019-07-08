Independence goes 1-1 at Hawkeye Softball Classic

IOWA CITY – The Independence varsity softball team went 1-1 at the Hawkeye Softball Classic at Iowa City on Saturday.
Independence defeated Davenport North 6-5 in the first game and lost to Muscatine 3-1 in the second game.
The Mustangs were behind 5-0 to Davenport North going into the fifth inning. However, they scored three runs in the fifth inning and one run in the sixth inning to come within a run. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Independence scored two runs to walk off winners.
Megan Brock started the first game for Independence and went 2.2 innings with no strikeouts; while allowing seven hits, no walks and two earned runs. Three of her runs were unearned and she had a no-decision.
Mustangs pitcher Mackenzie Hupke threw 4.1 scoreless innings in relief with seven strikeouts; and did not allow a single baserunner. She was the winning pitcher.
Independence combined for 11 hits, two walks, six runs and two stolen bases in the first game. Shortstop Abby Davis had two hits, a run ad an RBI. First baseman Allie Jo Zieser had two hits, a walk, two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base. Third baseman Mary Puffett and left fielder Sydney Hearn also had two hits apiece.
All of the scoring in the second game was done in the first inning as Muscatine scored three runs and Independence scored one run.
Hupke (18-6) started the second game and went a full seven innings with 10 strikeouts; while allowing eight hits, no walks and two earned runs. One of her runs was unearned and she was the losing pitcher.
Independence combined for seven hits, no walks, one run and no stolen bases. Hupke had two hits, a double and an RBI.
Up next
Independence closes out the regular season with a 28-11 record. The Mustangs will host either Clear Creek-Amana or Marion on Saturday at 7 p.m. for the regionals.