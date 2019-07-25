Seven players on the Class 2A No. 3 ranked Jesup softball team earned Northeast Iowa Cedar League (NICL) All-Conference honors.
“Teams that have success will usually have their share of postseason awards,” said Jesup softball coach Rod Elson. “We were fortunate to get four First Team, two Second Team and an Honorable Mention.”
Rhianna Bigwood (P/OF), Zoe Miller (CF/P), Kristin Sadler (1B) and Jenna Jensen (3B/C) were all named First Team All-Conference. Alexus Jensen (SS) and Breanne Fischels (2B) were named Second Team All-Conference. Alexis Larson (UT) was an honorable mention selection.
Bigwood is a senior and this was her third First Team All-Conference selection. She graduates with a career batting average of .386 and a pitching record of 71-34.
This season, Bigwood was 21-7 with a 2.16 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 145.2 innings pitched. She had a .414 average and had 40 RBIs.
Alexus Jensen was a five-year starter at shortstop with a career average of .378 and set the school’s all-time career record with 24 home runs. This season, she batted .362 with four home runs, 38 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.
Fischels is the third senior earning postseason honors as she batted .413 with a .530 on-base percentage this season. Her career batting average was .310.
“All three of them will be very difficult to replace their playing skills and game knowledge,” Elson said of his three senior award winners.
Larson broke into the lineup as the designated player after beating out two other players for the role. The freshman batted .315 with a .393 on-base percentage, and also filled in at several different positions.
Jenna Jensen played a solid third base and batted .402 with a .607 slugging percentage. The junior hit two home runs had 37 RBIs and eight stolen bases.
Miller was the team’s starting center fielder and second starting pitcher. The junior led the team with a .438 average and 42 stolen bases. She has not committed an error in the past two seasons and has a strong throwing arm.
Sadler was one of the team’s best defensive players and had a fielding percentage of .987 at first base. She led the team with eight home runs, 41 RBIs and a .782 slugging percentage.
“All of these players are very good students and work year-round to improve their softball skills and knowledge of the game,” Elson said.
Bigwood, Miller and Sadler were also named to the IGCA 2A All-District softball team. Jesup finished the season with a 30-10 record and made it to the regional final game, which they lost to East Marshall.