JESUP – In a game that pitching dominated, Jesup walked off 1-0 winners against South Hamilton in the third round of the Class 2A Region 1 bracket Friday night.
Jesup pitcher Rhianna Bigwood (21-6) went the distance and shutout the Hawks with one strikeout; while only allowing three hits and a walk.
South Hamilton pitcher Taylor Volkmann (11-6) also went the distance with four strikeouts; while only allowing two hits, two walks and one unearned run.
“I knew it was going to be a tough ballgame,” said Jesup softball coach Rod Elson. “If you look at [Volkmann’s] statistics all year long, that pitcher just didn’t get beat unless you got a bunch of hits on her and nobody was able to. She was averaging a strikeout and a half an inning.”
The game was scoreless going into the bottom of the seventh inning. First baseman Kristin Sadler reached on a walk and was replaced by courtesy runner Jacie Lange. Second baseman Breanne Fischels then singled and both runners advanced to second and third on an error from the Hawks.
With two outs, J-Hawks catcher Andrea Gibbs hit a ball to South Hamilton second baseman Leah Jacoby, who bobbled the ball, allowing Lange to score the winning run for Jesup.
Fischels had the only two hits for the J-Hawks. Bigwood and Sadler reached on walks, with Jesup having only four baserunners the entire game as they were no-hit into the fifth inning.
“We had way too many easy outs and they made some fantastic plays on balls that could have fell in,” Elson said. “If they would have fell in, those where our only other opportunities where we could get something going and they made some tremendous plays. That play at the end got them.”
Jesup improves to 31-9 after their third-round win against South Hamilton. They will play East Marshall in the Regional Finals on Monday at 7 p.m.