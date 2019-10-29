Longtime assistant Jordon Pilcher will take over as the Independence Mustangs softball head coach next season.
The Independence School Board announced the hire in their October meeting, with Pilcher taking over for Heather Hupke, who stepped down at the end of last season.
“We couldn’t be more appreciative of everything Coach Hupke did for Indee softball in her five seasons,” said Independence activities director Justin Putz. “We are also excited to turn the program over to Coach Pilcher and watch her continue to build our program.”
Hupke had a 119-84 record in her five years as the Mustangs head coach, with her team qualifying for the state tournament the past two seasons.
Putz said it was an easy decision to hire Pilcher as the head coach for Independence softball.
“[Jordon] has been Coach Hupke’s lead assistant the last five years and was a collegiate player herself at Buena Vista,” Putz said. “Coach [Pilcher] has done a great job working with our program the last five years. She knows the game, the kids, is an excellent role model and will be ready to lead her own program.”