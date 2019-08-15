Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

S-F's Meyer earns honorable mention All-State selection

Cougars shortstop Abby Meyer collides with Osage catcher Katelyn Halback to score in the second inning as she hit an inside-the-park home run on July 10.

SUMNER – Abby Meyer ends her sophomore softball season with an All-State Honorable Mention selection for her outstanding play.

Meyer led the Cougars with a .421 average, .612 slugging percentage, 51 hits, 38 runs, five triples and 33 RBIs this season. She also had one home run, 10 doubles, a .450 on-base percentage and five stolen bases.

Sumner-Fredericksburg softball head coach Kevin Bergman said Meyer loves the game of softball.

“She moved from third base to shortstop this year, and did a great job there,” Bergman said. “She led our team in hitting this year with a .421 average. She has put the extra time in the offseason, and it paid off for her with making the 2A All-District and Honorable Mention All-State [selections].”

Besides playing shortstop, Meyer also made five appearances on the mound as a pitcher. She had a 3.48 ERA in 18.2 innings pitched with seven strikeouts.

The Cougars varsity softball team finished with a 19-17 record this season, before falling to Denver in the first round of district play.

Meyer also plays on the Sumner-Fredericksburg basketball and track and field teams.

