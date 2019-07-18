CALMAR — Wapsie Valley’s Trevor Sauerbrei hit a grand slam in a seven-run fifth inning to give the Warriors the lead in their 13-5 win Tuesday night against MFL MarMac.
The Bulldogs took a 5-0 lead in the first off Warriors starter Tanner Blaylock, who struck out two but gave up two walks and two hits.
The momentum changed in the third inning, when the Warriors rallied for four runs. Connor Franzen scored on an errant throw from the Bulldog catcher to second base. Blayde Bellis scored on a single from Tanner Blaylock. Tyler Ott’s double scored Sauerbrei and Blaylock.
Wapsie Valley took a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the fourth when Sauerbrei scored on a passed ball.
In the fifth, Wapsie Valley scored seven runs, Jordan Rubner’s single scored Kobe Risse, and Garret Barnes went home on a walk to Bellis. Sauerbrei’s grand slam plated Rubner, Franzen, and Bellis. Ethan Oltrogge stole home for the final run of the inning.
Bellis took over on the mound for Wapsie Valley in the second inning and would record the win. He gave up no hits or runs while striking out eight and walking two.
Sauerbrei led Wapsie Valley batters by going 3-for-3 with his third home run of the year, scoring three runs and collecting five RBIs. Risse had one run scored and had two hits. Franzen and Bellis each had two runs scored, and one hit.
Bulldogs starting pitcher Chauncey Drahn lasted four innings and gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk, and three strikeouts. Max Havelicek would replace him in the fifth inning and gave up five runs, three hits, while walking two and striking out one.
Nathan Johanningmeier was the final pitcher for the Bulldogs. He gave up two hits, including Sauerbrei’s grand slam, while striking out one. He gave up two earned runs.
With the win, Wapsie Valley (27-12) advances to the Class 1A, District 6 championship game at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 20, against South Winneshiek (27-9), again in Calmar.