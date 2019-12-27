Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Treplow, Lingenfelter score 24 to lead Jesup girls to 5th win

JESUP — The J-Hawks sank one more 3-point shot and had twice as many steals as they tripped up the visiting Waterloo Columbus Sailors just before the Christmas holiday break.

With each making two 3-point shots, Jesup sophomore Amanda Treptow and senior Brianna Lingenfelter’s led their squad with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Senior Allison Flaharty added 4 points. Freshman Laney Pilcher and senior Payton McHone each had 2 points and Senior Leah Borgerding contributed 1.

Four J-Hawks each had two steals: sophomore Natalie O’Connor, McHone, Treplow and Brianna Lingenfelter. Also getting one steal each were sophomore Alexis Larson, senior Brittany Lingenfelter, Pilcher and Borgerding.

Jesup trailed by 2 points after the first quarter but doubled up the Sailor in the second, outscoring them 14-7. Both defenses tightened up in the second half, each allowing only 8 points.

Jesup is now 5-3 overall. Columbus Catholic fell to 2-6.

Mustangs girls basketball falls to 1-7

Independence senior Anna Ruffcorn scored 13 points to lead the Mustangs in their final game before the Christmas break. Williamsburg, however, won 56-39, over its host.

The teams played to an 8-8 tie in the first quarter, but Williamsburg broke out in the second, outscoring the Mustangs 24-9. Independence recovered some of that with a 17-11 third quarter, but Williamsburg shut the door with a 13-5 fourth.

Also scoring for Independence were senior Mary Puffet with 9, senior Jadyn Schultz with 8, freshman Marleigh Louvar with 3, and freshman Madyson Ristvedt and senior Lainie Butters with 2 apiece.

Independence entered the break with a 1-7 overall record.

Independence boys basketball falls at Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG — Independence junior Jesse Ludwig led the Mustangs boys basketball team with 11 points on Friday, Dec. 20, in the final game before the Christmas break.

Host Williamsburg won, 51-36, giving the Mustangs a 1-5 overall record.

Also scoring for Independence were junior Logan Schmitt with 7, junior Cameron Ridder and senior Kaleb Lamphier with 5 apiece, junior Kobe Beatty and senior Ethan McCormik with 3 apiece, and senior Blake Bartz with 2.

Columbus tops Jesup boys basketball  

JESUP — The J-Hawk boys basketball team had three players reach double figures in scoring, but could not catch visiting Columbus Catholic. The Sailors won 63-55.

Junior Brodie Kresser led Jesup with 20 points, followed by sophomore Carson Lienau with 12 and senior Cooper Fuelling with 11. Senior Landon Borrett contributed 9 points. Senior Heath Wyant added 2 and junior Jase Pilcher pitched in 1.

Lienau completed a double-double by grabbing 12 rebounds.

Fuelling and Pilcher each had four steals to lead the team. Kresser had two.

Jesup is 1-6 overall.

