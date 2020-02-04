ARLINGTON — Two East Buchanan wrestlers captured individual championships at the Tri-Rivers Conference Wrestling Tournament held Saturday at Starmont High School.
TJ Lau at 152 pounds and Luke Recker at 220 each placed first.
Also placing individually for East Buchanan:
• Landon Nunemaker took second at 285
• AJ Kremer at 132 and Tate Fults at 160 each placed third.
• Placing fifth were Jayden Peyton at 106, Sam Cook at 113, and Sabastian Beatty at 120.
Lisbon won the team title with 293 team points, followed by (2) Alburnett, 149; (3) North Linn, 139.5; (4) Edgewood-Colesburg, 124; (5) Starmont, 116.5; (6) East Buchanan, 112; (7) Midland, 70; (8) Maquoketa Valley, 66; (9) Central City, 26.