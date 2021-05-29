This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys, and county and state park staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good, or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
NORTHEAST
Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie — Fair: Use colored tube jigs or a crappie minnow under a slip bobber fished off of the jetties in 4-8 feet of water.
Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie — Good: Cast or vertical jig with colored tube jigs or a crappie minnow under a slip bobber fished in 4-8 feet of water.
Anglers are catching bluegill, crappie, largemouth bass and channel catfish. Best bite is mid-afternoon to late evening. Black Crappie — Good: Try colored tube jigs or a crappie minnow under a slip bobber fished over structure in 3-5 feet of water. Bluegill — Good: Use a piece of crawler under a bobber or cast a light jig; bluegill are starting to move on spawning beds. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast crankbaits or spinnerbaits off the jetties or the dam. Channel Catfish — Good: Try nightcrawlers, stink baits or leopard frogs fished off of the bottom.
Anglers are catching channel catfish, smallmouth bass and a few walleyes on the Cedar River. Channel Catfish — Good: Try nightcrawlers. cut baits or stink baits fished on the bottom. Walleye — Fair: Use a jig tipped with a nightcrawler fished off the current breaks and near submerged wood structure.
Anglers are catching panfish and largemouth bass. Black Crappie — Good: Cast or vertical jig colored tube jigs or a crappie minnow under a slip bobber fished in 4-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass — Good: Try topwater baits or spinnerbaits; best bite is early morning or late evening.
Lake Delhi
Anglers are catching crappie. Fish early or late evening to avoid heavy boat traffic. Black Crappie — Fair: Cast or vertical jig colored tube jigs or a crappie minnow under a slip bobber fished in 4-8 feet of water near submerged wood structure.
Anglers are catching walleye and smallmouth bass on the Maquoketa River. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve a jig tipped with a nightcrawler. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Cast jigs, spinnerbaits or crankbaits.
Anglers are catching a few bass. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try topwater baits or spinnerbaits; best bite is early morning or late evening.
Anglers are catching a few crappie. Black Crappie — Fair: Cast or vertical jig colored tube jigs or crappie minnow under a slip bobber fished in 4-8 feet of water.
Anglers are catching primarily bluegill and a few crappie. Black Crappie — Fair: Cast or vertical jig colored tube jigs or a crappie minnow under a slip bobber fished in 4-8 feet of water along the edge of weed beds. Bluegill — Good: Try a piece of crawler under a bobber or cast a light jig or use a flyrod; bluegill are starting to move on spawning beds.
Northern Pike — Excellent: Try live baits under a bobber or artificial spinnerbaits.
Interior rivers bumped up with isolated rainfall events, but are still providing fair to good angling opportunities for smallmouth bass, walleye and channel catfish. Rivers should be in good condition for the upcoming weekend. Lakes are starting to produce some crappie. Trout streams are in excellent condition and providing some insect hatches with the warmer weather. For further information contact your area bait and tackle shops. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.
MISSISSIPPI RIVER
Lansing water has risen slightly to 8.6 feet. Water temperature is near 71 degrees. The Lansing Village Creek and Heytman’s Landing boat ramps are very shallow. Boaters are urged to use caution or use alternative ramps. Yellow Perch — Good: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4 to 12 feet of water with jig and a minnow or piece of worm. Northern Pike — Good: Try fishing in backwaters near springs or incoming streams as the water temperature rises. Black Crappie — Slow: Fish areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Look for them to move into warmer shallows as the temperature rises. Walleye — Good: Find walleye on the wing dams or look for current breaks along structure in side channel areas. Sauger — Slow: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Bluegill — Good: Try a small piece of worm under a bobber fished in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish — Fair: Use cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temperatures. Try a flashy spinnerbait fished in the upper portion of backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Freshwater Drum — Fair: Drum fishing is picking up in the main channel areas; use a crawler fished off the bottom. Flathead Catfish — Excellent: Some nice flatheads have been reported this week. Use a sunfish or crawlers fished on the bottom in the main channel.
Mississippi River Pool 10
Lynxville water level is 616 feet and is expected to rise a foot this week. Water temperature is 73 degrees at Lynxville dam. Sauger — Slow: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Walleye — Fair: Find walleye on the wing dams or look for current breaks along structure in side channel areas. Yellow Perch — Good: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4 to 12 feet of water with jig and a minnow or piece of worm. Northern Pike — Good: Try fishing in backwaters near springs or incoming streams as the water temperature rises. Black Crappie — Slow: Try fishing in areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Look for them to move into warmer shallows as the temperature rises. Bluegill — Good: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temperatures. Use a flashy spinnerbait fished in the upper portion of backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Try spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Freshwater Drum- Fair: Drum fishing is picking up in the main channel areas; use a crawler fished off the bottom. Flathead Catfish — Excellent: Some nice flatheads have been reported this week. Use a sunfish or crawlers fished on the bottom in the main channel.
Water level is 7.5 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to reach 8.7 feet this week. Water temperature is 67 degrees at the Guttenberg dam. Sauger — Slow: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Walleye — Fair: Find walleye on the wing dams or look for current breaks along structure in side channel areas. Yellow Perch — Good: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4 to 12 feet of water with a jig and a minnow or piece of worm. Northern Pike — Good: Try fishing in backwaters near springs or incoming streams as the water temperature rises. Black Crappie — Slow: Try fishing in areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Look for them to move into warmer shallows as the temperature rises. Bluegill — Good: Use a small piece of worm under a slip bobber in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish — Good: Try cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temperatures. Use a flashy spinnerbait fished in the upper portion of backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Try spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Freshwater Drum — Fair: Drum fishing is picking up in the main channel areas; use a crawler fished off the bottom. Flathead Catfish — Excellent: Some nice flatheads have been reported this week. Use a sunfish or crawlers fished on the bottom in the main channel.
Upper Mississippi River levels are predicted to bump up slightly this week. Water is a bit stained with temperatures near 70 degrees this week. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily limit 6/possession 12.
Boaters Urged to Use Caution at Island Restoration Project Near Marquette, Iowa
Island restoration/construction continues on the McGregor Lake Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project located in Pool 10 between Marquette, Iowa and Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. Mechanical dredging in the East Channel and hydraulic dredging operations at the entrance to McGregor Lake is ongoing. Boaters are urged to use caution and enter McGregor Lake at the designated crossing to pass over the hydraulic dredge pipe. The dredge pipe is marked with buoys stating “Danger Pipeline – DO NOT CROSS”.
The water level is expected to rise this week. Water levels are 7.3 feet at the Lock and Dam and 9.6 feet at the railroad bridge. The water temperature is around 72 degrees. Water clarity is good, but lots of flowing algae is limiting fishing at times. Walleye — Good: A slow spring for walleyes, but the population structure of walleyes looks sound. Try crankbaits around exposed wing dams. The bite picked up las week for larger slot fish. Largemouth Bass — Excellent: The bass bite is on in the backwaters. Fish are aggressive and hitting on most spinnerbaits. Try fishing in the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas. Northern Pike — Good: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits along vegetation lines in the backwater areas. Yellow Perch — Fair: A few yellow perch are being reported incidentally by anglers catching bluegills. Channel Catfish — Excellent: The catfishing has started on the Mississippi River with most anglers using worms or cut bait. Bluegill — Good: Lots of bluegills are being found in backwater areas. Try fishing in shallow sun-soaked backwater areas in 1 to 4 feet of water. Bowfin — Excellent: Bowfin are super aggressive and can be caught on spinners or worms in backwater areas. Bowfin are excellent fighting fish. Black Crappie — Fair: The cool weather set back the crappie movement into the shallow waters to spawn. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Drum are on the bite. Use an egg sinker and worm rig in moderate current areas; areas around boat launches can be productive. White Crappie – Fair. Smallmouth Bass — No Report: Try fishing along rock lines or day markers.
The water level is 7.7 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is rising. Water temperature is around 72 degrees in main channel. The water clarity is good. All boat ramps are open and in good condition to launch. Paddlefish — No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Walleye — Fair: A slow spring for walleyes, but the population structure of walleyes looks sound. Try throwing crankbaits around newly exposed wing dams. Northern Pike — Good: Use gaudy white spinners in Crooked Slough, South Sabula Lake, Spring Lake and near Mickelson Landing. Yellow Perch — Fair: Perch are being reported by anglers who are catching bluegills. Largemouth Bass- Excellent: The bass bite is on in the backwaters. Fish are aggressive and hitting on most spinnerbaits. Try fishing the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas. Bluegill — Excellent: Lots of bluegills are being found in backwater areas. Try fishing the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas in 1 to 4 feet of water. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Try worms or cut baits in near shore moderate current areas. Floating a bobber along rock lines is starting to work on nicer pre-spawning channel cats. Bowfin — Excellent: Bowfin are readily being taken in backwater areas on small spinners or worms. They are a hard fighting fish and can be fun to catch. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Catch as many drum as you want in near shore tailwater areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. Black Crappie — Fair: Crappie moved out of the shallows after the week’s cool temperatures. Crappies are moving into the shallows a bit; some anglers report decent catches while others are still struggling to find them. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Fishing along rock lines with moderate current is usually the best method to catch smallmouth bass. White Crappie — Slow. Flathead Catfish — No Report: Rumors of people starting to catch flathead catfish, but no verified reports. Flatheads bite best on live bait such as a live green sunfish or small bullhead.
The water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is rising and is 7.1 feet, 10.7 feet at Camanche and 6.1 feet at Le Claire. Water temperature is around 73 degrees in the main channel. Water clarity is good. Paddlefish — No Report: The paddlefish season is closed for the year. Walleye — Slow: A slow spring for walleyes, but the population structure of walleyes looks sound. Try throwing crankbaits around newly exposed rock wing dams. The bite on walleyes in Pool 14 picked up a bit the last week or so, mostly larger slot fish. Northern Pike — Good: Pike are being caught in backwater areas such as the Rock Creek complex near Camanche. Yellow Perch — Fair: Yellow perch are being taken incidentally when fishing for bluegills. Largemouth Bass — Excellent: The bass bite is on in the backwaters. Fish are aggressive and hitting on most spinnerbaits. try fishing the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Use worms and cut bait along the banks and boat ramp access areas. Bowfin — Excellent: Bowfin are on the bite in backwater areas and can readily be caught on small spinners or worms. Bluegill — Excellent: Lots of bluegills are being found in backwater areas. Try fishing in shallow sun-soaked backwater areas in 1 to 4 feet of water. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Catch lots of freshwater drum in near shore areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. Black Crappie — No Report: Expect crappies to move back in the shallows very soon, especially when night temperatures warm up a bit. White Crappie — Slow: Still picking up a few, but expect them to move into the shallows to spawn this week as temperatures warm. Flathead Catfish — No Report: Rumors of people starting to catch flathead catfish, but no verified reports. Flatheads bite best on live bait such as a live green sunfish or small bullhead.
The water level is 7.8 feet at Rock Island and is rising. The water temperature is near 73 degrees. Water clarity is good. Channel Catfish — Good: Cut shad bait works best for early season catfish. Also try floating a bobber and worms around rock piles for pre-spawning catfish. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Catch lots of freshwater drum in near shore areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. Smallmouth Bass — No Report: Expect smallies to move in along the rock shoreline and the bite to pick up as the water temperature warms.
Water temperature is in the low 70’s in the main channel. The water is rising. Water clarity is good. If you have angling questions please call the Bellevue Fisheries Station at 563-880-8781.
Tailwater stage is 7.75 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is rising. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 8.9 feet by June 1st. Flood stage is 15 feet. Walleye- Fair: A few walleyes were caught in Sylvan Slough trolling crankbaits. Also look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Crappie — Fair: Some crappies were caught in Sunset Marina. Try jigs and plastics or minnows under a bobber. White Bass — Good: White bass are being caught along the Davenport River front. Cast jigs and twister tails or crankbaits. Channel Catfish — Good: Some channel catfish are being caught along the main channel above Sunset Marina. Use nightcrawlers or leeches. Also try floating bobbers with crawlers or leeches along rip-rap shorelines. White Crappie — Fair: Some crappies were caught in Sunset Marina. Try jigs and plastics or minnows under a bobber. Bluegill — No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber fished around brush piles.
Tailwater stage is 6.29 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is rising. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 7.2 feet by June 1st. Flood stage is 15 feet. Walleye — Fair: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. Trolling crankbaits by GPC can produce fish at times as well. White Crappie- Fair: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and plastics or minnows under a bobber fished around brush piles in Big Timber or Cleveland Slough. Channel Catfish — No Report: Look for channel catfish along rocky shorelines; use nightcrawlers or leeches under a bobber. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel or side channels. Bluegill — Fair: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles; try pieces of worm under a bobber.
Tailwater stage is 7.41 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is rising. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 8.9 feet by June 1st. Flood stage is 15 feet. Walleye — No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and plastics or minnows fished under a bobber around brush piles. Channel Catfish- No Report: Look for channel catfish along rip-rap shorelines. Try floating bobbers with crawlers or leeches. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel or side channels. Bluegill — No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles; use pieces of worm under a bobber.
Tailwater stage is 4.4 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is rising. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 5.5 feet by June 1st. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week. Walleye — No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Use jigs and plastics or minnows under a bobber. Channel Catfish — No Report: Look for channel catfish along rip-rap shoreline. Try floating bobbers with nightcrawlers or leeches. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel. Bluegill — No Report: Look for bluegill in the backwaters around brush piles; use pieces of worm under a bobber.
Tailwater stages have been rising the past few days. Main channel is muddy with recent rains. Main channel water temperature is around 73 degrees. Heavy rain in the forecast, so river conditions may change. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.
SOUTHEAST
Water level is up with all the rain and is still working its way out of the lake. Water temperatures is 62 degrees. Water clarity is 26 inches. Black Crappie — Fair: Mostly small fish in shallow; bigger fish are out amongst the trees in about 10 feet of water. Largemouth Bass — Good: Work the shallows on the north side for the feeding bass on a nice sunny day. Males are moving in shallow to set up nesting territories. Bluegill — Fair: Some decent fish are moving into the shallows to set up nests. They are around the islands and where trees are hanging down into the water.
Iowa River water level is holding steady and is forecast to continue to hold steady. Flathead Catfish — No Report: With the steady water levels and the warmer water temperatures, it’s a good weekend to set some bank lines. Channel Catfish — Good: Catfishing is picking up. Try fishing off the sandbars in the evening to take advantage of the warmer water just off of them and the bait fish it attracts.
Water temperature was 70 degrees. Water clarity is 8+ feet. Curly-leaf pondweed beds are thick this year; it will start to die back after some more hot weather. Largemouth Bass — Good: Males are building nests; look for them along the edges of the curly-leaf pondweed beds. Black Crappie — Slow: Most crappie have moved back out to 8-10 feet of water. A few smaller fish are hanging around in shallow along the edges of the weeds. Bluegill — Good: Where you can find them, work the open pockets in the weed beds and along the more open shorelines.
The water temperature is 71 degrees. The water clarity still about 4 feet. Largemouth Bass — Good: More bass are moving in shallow. Males are starting to show signs of nesting (worn fins). Black Crappie — Good: Crappie have come back in shallow, nearly all males (9- to 10-inches) along with the little 6- to 7-inch juveniles. Try fishing along the rocky shorelines. Bluegill — Good: Lots of nice 8-inch fish have moved in shallow to the spawning beds. Mostly males, some females are now coming in to spawn.
Water clarity is good at 8 feet, 2 inches. The curly-leaf pondweed beds are coming in dense this year. Largemouth Bass — Good: Bass are in the openings in the weed beds and out along the edges. Black Crappie — Fair: Just a very few remain in shallow. Anglers are catching crappie out in the thicker brush in 6-7 feet of water. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills are on the beds with females in to lay eggs.
The Skunk River is about 1/2 bank full. If we get the expected rain, hit the feeder creeks with minnows or nightcrawlers. Channel Catfish — Fair: Expect an increase in boat traffic this holiday weekend. Hit the mouths of the feeder creeks and off the sandbars.
For more information on the above lakes call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.
Black Crappie — Good: Most crappie are around 8-inches. Some fish are on the bank while other are suspended down 6-10 feet in open water. Bluegill – Fair; Try fishing the shallow pockets.
Water temperatures are in the low 60’s. Bluegill — Good. Largemouth Bass — Good. Black Crappie — Good. Walleye – Good.
Water temperatures are in the mid-60’s. The vegetation is lined around the shoreline. Largemouth Bass — Good: Try frogs fish over the weeds or on the outside weed lines. Black Crappie — Good: Some crappies are on the weed lines while others are suspended in open water. Bluegill — Good: Find bluegill along the shoreline and in pockets of the weeds.
Water temperatures are in the mid-60’s. All motors may be used at 5mph or less at this time. Black Crappie — Fair: Some crappie are shallow spawning while others are offshore on brush. Walleye — Fair: Try trolling or jigging in 10-20 feet of water.
Bluegill — Fair: Try small jigs or worms in shallow pockets and around brush. Yellow Bass — Fair: Cast small jigs and spinners in the shallows.
Black Crappie — Good: Crappie are moving shallow to spawn. Most fish are around 9-inches. Bluegill — Fair: Try fishing the shallow pockets and brush lines. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Smallmouth Bass – Fair.
Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try fishing around rock jetties or troll crankbaits in 10-12 feet of water. Bluegill — Fair: Use jigs or worms in shallow pockets. Many fish are 7- to 9-inches. Black Crappie — Fair: Cast jigs or minnows in shallow pockets or around brush. Walleye — Fair: Troll crankbaits in 10 feet of water or cast plastics to shallow windblown shorelines.
For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.
Largemouth Bass — Slow: Try along rocky shorelines and fishing jetties. Bluegill — Slow: Use small jigs tipped with live bait.
Bluegills and crappies will start to move shallow as the water warms. Largemouth Bass- Slow: Target areas along the dam and around the fishing jetties.
Black Crappie — Slow: Use small jigs with live bait. Keep moving until you find active fish. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try spinnerbaits and crankbaits fished along the fishing jetties and other rocky shorelines.
Target largemouth bass with spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished around the submerged structure. Bluegill — Fair: Try small jigs around the shorelines and the submerged structure. Black Crappie — Slow: Use jig and minnows around the submerged structure.
The current lake level is 905.98 feet msl; recreation pool is 904 feet msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Channel Catfish — Fair: Target windblown shorelines with shad sides or nightcrawlers. Black Crappie — Fair: Try minnows over brush piles or rock piles in 10-15 feet of water. Crappie should move shallow as the water warms. Walleye — Fair: Anglers are catching walleye with jigs and minnows while crappie fishing. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — Fair: Try minnows and jigs over rock piles or trolling crankbaits.
Largemouth Bass — Slow: Target areas along the shorelines and the dam. Bluegill — Slow: Try small jigs under a bobber.
Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.
SOUTHWEST
Walleye — Good: Try jigging or trolling crawler and leeches from the marina around to the beach, the East Boat Ramp bay and the West Boat Ramp bay. Black Crappie — Fair: Crappies are spawning. Try live minnows under a float fished near rock wood and aquatic vegetation in 3 to 10 feet of water.
Boone District Farm Ponds
Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast slowly retrieved spinnerbaits, crankbaits and soft plastics. Catch bluegills and crappies on live bait under bobbers or cast jigs with small twister tails or swimbaits.
Walleye — Fair: Catch walleyes below the dams from Saylorville to below Red Rock casting jigs tipped with twister tails, swimbaits or live minnows. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — Fair: Catch white bass and hybrid striped bass below the dams casting shad and shiner imitating plastics or jigs tipped with shiners.
Black Crappie — Fair: Try live minnows fished near submerged trees or troll twister tail jigs.
White Crappie — Good: The crappie spawn will likely continue into the Memorial Day weekend. Cast plastics near rock, rip-rap and wood in coves off the main lake and Whitebreast arm.
White Crappie — Good: Cast jigs or live minnows under a bobber near wood and rock habitat near shore.
For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.
Greenfield Lake will offer good bass fishing this summer. Bluegill — Fair. Black Crappie — Fair: Anglers are catching crappies around the jetties and along the dam. Sorting is needed for the larger fish. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try cut bait or shad sides fished in the upper end of the lake. Anglers have the opportunity to catch a trophy-sized channel cat. Largemouth Bass — Good: Greenfield has a good bass population with a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch fish.
Black crappie are spawning on the underwater reefs and jetties in the lake. Black Crappie — Fair: Cast small jigs around rocky shorelines to find spawning crappie. Sorting is needed as there is a large year class of 6-inch crappies in the lake this year. Bluegill — Fair: Catch bluegills around the reefs and on the rockpiles out from the campground. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth bass are in the tree piles and along vegetation edges.
Manawa is a good destination for catfish. A few crappies are still being caught in the canals. Channel Catfish — Fair: Target catfish on wind-blown shorelines with shad sides. Black Crappie — Slow: A few crappies are still spawning along rocky shorelines. White Crappie — Slow: Cast minnows under a bobber in the canals and on the lake side. Walleye — Fair: Cast a leech or crawler under a slip bobber around Tin Can dyke. The dredge cuts will also hold walleyes. Freshwater Drum — Good: Freshwater drum are not targeted often. They are very good to eat, easy to catch and put up a good fight. Cast a nightcrawler on the bottom with a small split shot or slip weight.
DNR fishery staff did an electrofishing survey on Littlefield this spring. Numerous largemouth bass, bluegill and black crappie were sampled. Restocking of these species will not be needed. Channel catfish will be restocked this fall. Channel Catfish — No Report: Winterkill removed most of the channel catfish in Littlefield. Bluegill — Fair: The bluegills in the DNR survey looked good and averaged 8.5-inches. A few bluegills are spawning. Black Crappie — Fair: The black crappies were 10- to 12-inches in the survey. Largemouth Bass — Fair.
Meadow has a good fish population. Bluegills will average 8-inches and black crappies 10- to 12-inches. Largemouth bass and channel catfish are also doing well. Black Crappie — Fair: Black crappies are spawning on the reefs and along the dam. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegills are being caught in tree piles casting nightcrawlers under a bobber. Start looking for bluegills around the underwater reefs. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Anglers report catching bass in the tree piles.
Water clarity is good. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills have moved close to shore. Move often, casting the shoreline to find spawning fish. Black Crappie — Fair: Most crappies are being caught in the tree piles. A few are still close to shore spawning. Black Bullhead — Good: Cast nightcrawlers on the bottom to catch 2+-pound bullheads. If water is flowing through the tubes on the rock dyke, target that area.
Water clarity is excellent. Bluegills will move up on the reefs to spawn soon. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegills have been in the tree piles, but will soon move closer to spawning habitat. Fish average 8.5-inches. Black Crappie — Fair: Try fishing along rocky shorelines and around underwater reefs to find spawning crappies. Largemouth Bass — Good: Try fishing around the cedar tree piles using a slow presentation.
For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.
Black Crappie — Good: Catch 8- to 10-inch crappie with jigs fished near rocky shoreline areas, along weed lines or the fishing jetties. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 21-inches with a jig fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill — Good: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with jigs fished under a bobber along the fishing jetties or weed lines.
Bluegill — Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8-inches with jigs fished along the fish mounds. Black Crappie — Fair: Try jigs fished along rocky shoreline areas to catch crappie up to 11-inches.
Courtesy docks are in at main ramp and bait shop ramp. Largemouth Bass — Good: Try jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shorelines to catch largemouth bass of all sizes. Black Crappie — Good: Catch crappie up to 10-inches with jigs fished along the fishing jetties or rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill — Good: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with jigs fished along the fishing jetties.
Courtesy docks are installed at the main boat ramp. Walleye — Fair: Try jigs tipped with a nightcrawler or leech fished on the roadbed or main lake points to catch walleye of all sizes. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 18-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or along rocky shoreline areas. Black Crappie — Slow: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs fished along rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill — Fair: Try jigs fished near the dirt mounds or cedar tree brush piles to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches.
The dock is in at main ramp. Black Crappie — Fair: Catch crappie up to 9.5-inches with jigs fished near rocky shoreline areas. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 21-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky areas. Bluegill — Fair: Try jigs fished near rocky shoreline areas or in shallow coves to catch bluegill up to 8-inches.
Water temperature is in the 60’s to low 70’s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.