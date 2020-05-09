This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
NORTHEAST
Water levels are stabilizing with improved clarity. Walleye — Good: Anglers are finding good numbers of fish below dams and along current breaks. A variety of lures and baits are working. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Use dead chubs and worms fished on the bottom.
Reports of anglers catching a few walleye and northern pike on the Cedar River. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas. Northern Pike — Fair: Try a live chub or shiner fished under a bobber near slack water areas off of main current or cast and retrieve large plastics or spinners.
There are abundant numbers of pike along the willows near the shoreline edges in George Wyth Lake. Northern Pike — Fair: Cast and retrieve spinnerbaits near the shore.
Reports of anglers catching a few walleye and smallmouth bass on the Maquoketa River. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas. Smallmouth Bass - Fair: Try a jig and plastic tipped with a minnow or cast spinner or crankbaits.
Anglers are catching some walleye on the Shell Rock River. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas.
Crappie should be moving into shallower water; the weekend forecast looks very warm so crappie should be staging to spawn. Black Crappie — Fair: Try crappie jigs or a minnow under a bobber fished over structure; use electronics to find structure. Also try fishing along the edges of aquatic vegetation.
A recent electrofishing survey revealed numerous year classes of walleye. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Try a jig and plastic tipped with a minnow or cast spinner or crankbaits. Northern Pike — Fair: Float a live chub or shiner under a bobber or cast bucktail spinners.
Interior rivers are in excellent condition. Walleye, pike and smallmouth bass are biting on the Cedar, Shell Rock, Wapsipinicon and Maquoketa rivers. Few reports of panfish on the area Black Hawk County lakes at this time; the crappie spawn is nearing. Trout stocking season is in full swing, but all stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. All state fish hatcheries are closed to the public. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.
SOUTHEAST
Water temperatures were near 60 over the weekend. Cooled down a little this week with the return of cooler weather, back into the mid 50’s. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Bass fishing continues to be fairly decent. Use crankbaits. Black Crappie — No Report: With warmer water temperatures, crappies should move into 6-8 feet of water to pre-stage for the spawn soon. Bluegill - Fair: Anglers are starting to pick up some bluegills in shallow using bobber and worms.
Water temperature is 56 degree. Water clarity is, as always, very good. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Bass fishing remains pretty steady. Work the upper end of the lake out in the open along the shorelines on the north side. Black Crappie — No Report: Crappies here are not in a rush to move in shallow.
Water temperature was 58 degrees on Wednesday morning (April 29). Water clarity is good at about 5 feet. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Bass fishing seems to be fairly steady. Fish along the fallen trees or rocks in shallow to catch some nice fish. Black Crappie — Fair: Crappies moved into 4-6 feet of water over the rock piles during the weekend. Not fast and furious action, but definitely worth a try.
Water temperature is in the mid-50’s. Water clarity is about five feet. Nice conditions when the wind isn’t blowing you off the lake. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Bass fishing continues to be the best on the lake. Picked up a little after the warm weather at the end of last week. Bluegill — Fair: Anglers are starting to pick up some nice fish in the shallows using bobber and worms.
The Skunk River is about half bank full. Current is still moving fairly fast. Channel Catfish — Fair: Use cut bait or nightcrawlers in the slack water.
Shovelnose sturgeon — Fair: Try crawlers along sandbars. Channel Catfish — Fair: Use crawlers or cut bait in front of logjams or on sandbars.
Bluegill — Fair: Most fish are around 7 inches. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Most fish are 12-13 inches.
Water temperature is around 57 degrees. Target weed lines and rock structures that have warmer water. The boat dock is in, but restrooms and other facilities are closed. Bluegill – Slow. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Most fish are 12-13 inches.
The lake is at spring pool of 679.3 feet. Boating above Lake Macbride ramp is not recommended at spring pool. The ramp at Macbride is very shallow. Channel Catfish — Fair: Use cut bait around the 380/965 bridges. Shallow windblown bays can also be good. White Crappie - Slow: Try minnows or bright colored jigs around brush piles.
The dock/kayak launch are in, but the bathrooms are closed. Black Crappie — Good: A good number of fish have been caught off the jetties. Try small jigs tipped with worms or waxworms fished under a bobber. Most fish are 8-9 inches. Bluegill — Fair: Try small jigs or worms around brush. Many fish are 7-8 inches.
The boat dock is in, but buildings and restrooms are closed. Water temperatures are in the upper 50’s. Black Crappie – Fair: Shore anglers are catching some fish in 3-6 of water with jigs or bobber/worm. Keep moving until you find an active school. Some crappies remain out deep. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Some nice sized fish have been caught this week.
Water temperatures are in the upper 50’s. Water clarity is very high. The docks are in; the fish cleaning stations are open. Bathrooms and other facilities are closed due to COVID concerns. Black Crappie — Good: The bite picked up this week. Fish are moving to shallower brush and rock. Try minnows under a bobber or cast small plastics. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — Slow: Fish windblown flats and banks where shad may be found. Walleye — Fair: Some fish are being caught shallow towards evening while others are in 7-13 feet of water. Try jigs, live bait, jerkbaits and crankbaits. Muskellunge — Slow: Some fish are being picked up along rock on jerkbaits. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Fish are moving shallower. A variety of artificial lures will work.
2000 trout were stocked in this North Liberty Pond. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout — Fair: Try small jigs, spinners, spoons, scented baits or worms.