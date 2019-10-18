DELHI – The East Buchanan varsity volleyball game lost three games in the pool play round of the Tri-Rivers Conference Tournament on Thursday.
The Buccaneers lost to host Maquoketa Valley in two straight sets (14-21, 13-21) in their first game. Team leaders for this match included Hannah McMurrin with five kills, Lauren Donlea with 10 assists, Alexa Riniker with seven digs, Erica Hoffman with one block and Averiel Brady with one ace.
The Buccaneers lost to Springville in two straight sets (12-21, 10-21) in their second game. Team leaders for this match included Hoffman with three kills, Lauren Donlea with nine assists, Nicole Pettinger with five digs and Lara Fox with one ace.
The Buccaneers lost to North Linn in two straight sets (20-22, 16-21) in their third game. Team leaders included Riniker with seven kills and one block and Lauren Donlea with 14 assists, three aces and nine digs.
East Buchanan now has a 4-24 record for the season after Thursday’s tournament.
Up next
East Buchanan will host West Central in the first round of the Class 1A regionals on Tuesday at 7 p.m.