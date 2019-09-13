WINTHROP – The East Buchanan varsity volleyball team won their home opener against Marquette Catholic on Thursday.
The Buccaneers defeated the Mohawks in three sets (25-19, 25-22, 27-25) to earn the win.
Sophomore Lauren Donlea had a big night; leading the Bucs with 19 assists and three ace serves. She also had nine digs and five kills.
East Buchanan senior Alexa Riniker led the team with 10 kills and 17 digs; while also recording two assists and one ace serve.
Buccaneers senior Erica Hoffman led the team with three blocks; and also contributed two aces, three assists, five digs and seven kills.
East Buchanan ended a seven-game losing streak and improved their record to 2-7. They will look to carry that momentum to their next match on Thursday, Sept. 19, at Midland.