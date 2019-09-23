REINBECK – The East Buchanan varsity volleyball team lost four out of five matches at the Gladbrook-Reinbeck tournament on Saturday.
In their first match, the Buccaneers lost to home-court Gladbrook-Reinbeck in three sets (22-20, 7-21, 13-15). Team leaders in this match included Alexa Riniker with five kills, Lauren Donlea with 10 assists and Olivia Donlea with six digs. East Buchanan combined for one block and three aces against Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
In their second match, the Buccaneers defeated GMG in two sets (21-3, 21-13). Team leaders in this match included Riniker with five kills, Lauren Donlea with 11 assists and four aces and Olivia Donlea and Lara Fox tying with four digs.
In their third match, the Buccaneers lost to AGWSR in two sets (19-21, 11-21). Team leaders in this match included Riniker with seven kills, Lauren Donlea with 12 assists and Olivia Donlea with 10 digs. East Buchanan had two aces in this match.
In their fourth match, the Buccaneers lost to North Butler in two sets (23-25, 18-21). Team leaders in this match included Riniker with 10 kills and three aces, Hannah McMurrin with one block, Lauren Donlea with 16 assists and Olivia Donlea with eight digs.
In their fifth match, the Buccaneers lost to Aplington-Parkersburg in three sets (17-21, 21-18, 6-15). Team leaders in this match included Fox and Riniker tying with four kills, Lauren Donlea with 10 assists, Olivia Donlea with 12 digs and Riniker with four aces.
East Buchanan is now 4-11 after competing in the Lisbon tournament on Saturday.