WYOMING – The East Buchanan varsity volleyball team defeated Midland on the road Thursday night in a non-conference match.
East Buchanan lost the first set but came back to win the next three sets to win in four against Midland (23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-13).
Buccaneers senior Alexa Riniker led the team with 17 kills and two aces; and also contributed one assist and 14 digs.
East Buchanan sophomore Lauren Donlea led the team with 25 assists and 21 digs; and also contributed two blocks and one ace.
Junior Hannah McMurrin led the team with four total blocks; and also contributed three kills and five digs.
East Buchanan has won their last two games to improve their record to 3-7. They will play in the West Delaware tournament on Saturday, which begins at 9 a.m. Other schools competing in the tournament include Edgewood-Colesburg, Independence, Maquoketa Valley, Oelwein, Starmont, Vinton-Shellsburg and West Central.