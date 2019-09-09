Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Class 1A

1) Sidney 10-1

2) North Tama 7-0

3) Janesville 2-2

4) LeMars Gehlen 3-1

5) Tripoli 2-1

6) Holy Trinity 5-2

7) Wapsie Valley 2-0

8) Montezuma 5-3

9) CB St. Albert 2-3

10) Southwest Valley 3-0

11) East Mills 2-1

12) Fremont Mills 1-1

13) Lamoni 2-0

14) Lisbon 4-0

15) BCLUW 4-2

Dropped Out: East Buchanan, Central Elkader

Class 2A

1) Western Christian 5-3

2) Osage 2-0

3) Beckman Catholic 8-0

4) Van Buren 6-0

5) Carion-Goldfield-Dows 6-0

6) Wilton 9-0

7) Underwood 5-1

8) Grundy Center 7-1

9) Hudson 4-1

10) Mediapolis 0-0

11) Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-0

12) Boyden-Hull 3-1

13) Central Lyon 5-2

14) Ridge View 2-0

15) Lake Mills 2-0

Dropped Out: South Central Calhoun, West Monona, Woodward-Granger, Tri-Center

Class 3A

1) Mount Vernon 2-0

2) Tipton 4-0

3) West Liberty 5-0

4) Union 5-0

5) Dike-New Hartford 2-2

6) Davenport Assumption 1-0

7) Spirit Lake 8-1

8) Kuemper Catholic 5-1

9) New Hampton 5-0

10) Red Oak 5-1

11) Sioux Center 4-0

12) MOC-Floyd Valley 2-1

13) Humboldt 4-2

14) Bishop Heelan 1-2

15) Albia 8-0

Dropped Out: Cherokee

Class 4A

1) Wahlert Catholic 2-0

2) Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-1

3) Sgt. Bluff-Luton 3-0

4) West Delaware 4-1

5) Dallas Center-Grimes 9-1

6) Lewis Central 2-2

7) Waverly-Shell Rock 8-0

8) North Scott 9-1

9) Norwalk 5-3

10) Clear Creek-Amana 3-3

11) Gilbert 7-3

12) Winterset 1-0

13) Knoxville 8-0

14) Pella 7-1

15) Charles City 3-1

Dropped Out: Glenwood, Fairfield

Class 5A

1) Cedar Falls 8-0

2) Ankeny 6-1

3) West DM Valley 5-2

4) Waukee 8-2

5) Dowling Catholic 6-3

6) Ankeny Centennial 3-2

7) Pleasant Valley 5-0

8) CB Abraham Lincoln 5-0

9) Iowa City Liberty 6-0

10) Iowa City 2-1

11) Bettendorf 5-0

12) Southeast Polk 5-3

13) Indianola 7-3

14) Johnston 1-2

15) Sioux City East 2-2

Dropped Out: Des Moines Roosevelt, Ottumwa

