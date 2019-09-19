Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Class 1A

1) Sidney 13-1

2) Janesville 9-3

3) North Tama 13-1

4) LeMars Gehlen Catholic 8-4

5) Council Bluffs St. Albert 12-5

6) Wapsie Valley 6-3

7) Lisbon 14-4

8) New London 9-2

9) Holy Trinity Catholic 6-3

10) Lamoni 6-0

11) East Mills 5-2

12) Tripoli 5-4

13) Winfield-Mt. Union 11-3

14) Riverside 15-4

15) Southwest Valley 9-3

Dropped out: Fremont Mills, North Butler

Class 2A

1) Western Christian 11-3

2) Osage 10-1

3) Beckman Catholic 23-3

4) Van Buren 11-2

5) Wilton 15-0

6) Grundy Center 16-1

7) Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 11-3

8) Mediapolis 8-0

9) Hudson 17-3

10) Underwood 10-4

11) Boyden-Hull 10-4

12) Central Lyon 11-3

13) East Sac County 15-6

14) Ridge View 9-5

15) ACGC 12-1

Dropped out: Sumner-Fredericksburg, Lake Mills, Cascade

Class 3A

1) Tipton 17-2

2) Union 9-3

3) Davenport Assumption 12-2

4) Dike-New Hartford 12-5

5) West Liberty 9-2

6) Mt. Vernon 10-6

7) Spirit Lake 20-2

8) New Hampton 17-1

9) Kuemper Catholic 14-2

10) Red Oak 9-4

11) Unity Christian 6-3

12) Humboldt 13-2

13) Des Moines Christian 9-0

14) Sioux Center 13-4

15) Nevada 11-5

Dropped out: MOC-Floyd Valley, Albia

Class 4A

1) Cedar Rapids Xavier 14-1

2) Sgt. Bluff-Luton 11-0

3) North Scott 15-2

4) Dubuque Wahlert 11-4

5) West Delaware 18-2

6) Lewis Central 7-3

7) Waverly-Shell Rock 20-3

8) Knoxville 10-0

9) Marion 10-5

10) Dallas Center-Grimes 10-2

11) Clear Creek-Amana 8-6

12) Gilbert 19-6

13) Norwalk 10-5

14) Glenwood 11-6

15) Oskaloosa 9-7

Dropped out: Winterset, Western Dubuque

Class 5A

1) Cedar Falls 13-1

2) Iowa City Liberty 13-1

3) Ankeny 17-3

4) West Des Moines Valley 17-3

5) Waukee 17-5

6) Dowling Catholic 14-7

7) Pleasant Valley 11-1

8) CB Abraham Lincoln 11-2

9) Bettendorf 9-5

10) Ankeny Centennial 9-8

11) Dubuque Hempstead 8-4

12) Southeast Polk 10-5

13) Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6-5

14) Waterloo West 8-2

15) Sioux City East 9-4

Dropped out: Indianola

