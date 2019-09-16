Class 1A
1) Sidney
2) North Tama
3) Janesville
4) LeMars Gehlen Catholic
5) Holy Trinity Catholic
6) Wapsie Valley
7) Lisbon
8) Southwest Valley
9) Council Bluffs – St. Albert
10) Lamoni
11) East Mills
12) Tripoli
13) Fremont Mills
14) North Butler
15) Winfield-Mt. Union
Dropped out: Montezuma, BCLUW
Class 2A
1) Western Christian
2) Osage
3) Beckman Catholic
4) Van Buren
5) Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
6) Wilton
7) Underwood
8) Grundy Center
9) Hudson
10) Mediapolis
11) Sumner-Fredericksburg
12) Boyden-Hull
13) Central Lyon
14) Lake Mills
15) Cascade
Dropped out: Ridge View
Class 3A
1) Tipton
2) Mt. Vernon
3) West Liberty
4) Union
5) Davenport Assumption
6) Dike-New Hartford
7) Kuemper Catholic
8) New Hampton
9) Spirit Lake
10) Red Oak
11) MOC-Floyd Valley
12) Sioux Center
13) Humboldt
14) Des Moines Christian
15) Albia
Dropped out: Bishop Heelan
Class 4A
1) Cedar Rapids-Xavier
2) Dubuque Wahlert
3) Sgt. Bluff-Luton
4) West Delaware
5) Lewis Central
6) Waverly-Shell Rock
7) North Scott
8) Marion
9) Knoxville
10) Clear Creek-Amana
11) Dallas Center-Grimes
12) Winterset
13) Gilbert
14) Norwalk
15) Western Dubuque
Dropped out: Pella, Charles City
Class 5A
1) Cedar Falls
2) Ankeny
3) West Des Moines Valley
4) Waukee
5) Dowling Catholic
6) Pleasant Valley
7) Council Bluffs – Abraham Lincolnl
8) Iowa City Liberty
9) Indianola
10) Bettendorf
11) Ankeny Centennial
12) Southeast Polk
13) Dubuque Hempstead
14) Waterloo West
15) Sioux City East