Class 1A

1) Sidney

2) North Tama

3) Janesville

4) LeMars Gehlen Catholic

5) Holy Trinity Catholic

6) Wapsie Valley

7) Lisbon

8) Southwest Valley

9) Council Bluffs – St. Albert

10) Lamoni

11) East Mills

12) Tripoli

13) Fremont Mills

14) North Butler

15) Winfield-Mt. Union

Dropped out: Montezuma, BCLUW

Class 2A

1) Western Christian

2) Osage

3) Beckman Catholic

4) Van Buren

5) Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

6) Wilton

7) Underwood

8) Grundy Center

9) Hudson

10) Mediapolis

11) Sumner-Fredericksburg

12) Boyden-Hull

13) Central Lyon

14) Lake Mills

15) Cascade

Dropped out: Ridge View

Class 3A

1) Tipton

2) Mt. Vernon

3) West Liberty

4) Union

5) Davenport Assumption

6) Dike-New Hartford

7) Kuemper Catholic

8) New Hampton

9) Spirit Lake

10) Red Oak

11) MOC-Floyd Valley

12) Sioux Center

13) Humboldt

14) Des Moines Christian

15) Albia

Dropped out: Bishop Heelan

Class 4A

1) Cedar Rapids-Xavier

2) Dubuque Wahlert

3) Sgt. Bluff-Luton

4) West Delaware

5) Lewis Central

6) Waverly-Shell Rock

7) North Scott

8) Marion

9) Knoxville

10) Clear Creek-Amana

11) Dallas Center-Grimes

12) Winterset

13) Gilbert

14) Norwalk

15) Western Dubuque

Dropped out: Pella, Charles City

Class 5A

1) Cedar Falls

2) Ankeny

3) West Des Moines Valley

4) Waukee

5) Dowling Catholic

6) Pleasant Valley

7) Council Bluffs – Abraham Lincolnl

8) Iowa City Liberty

9) Indianola

10) Bettendorf

11) Ankeny Centennial

12) Southeast Polk

13) Dubuque Hempstead

14) Waterloo West

15) Sioux City East

