Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Class 1A

1) Sidney 18-4

2) CB St. Albert 12-6

3) Janesville 12-6

4) North Tama 16-3

5) Gehlen Catholic 13-6

6) Tripoli 7-4

7) Wapsie Valley 8-6

8) Lisbon 21-5

9) New London 12-4

10) Holy Trinity 12-6

11) East Mills 10-3

12) Coon Rapids-Bayard 16-4

13) BCLUW 10-5

14) Edgewood-Colesburg 11-6

15) Gladbrook-Reinbeck 16-6

Dropped out: Lamoni, Winfield-Mt. Union, Riverside, Southwest Valley

Class 2A

1) Western Christian 13-3

2) Osage 16-1

3) Beckman Catholic 24-3

4) Van Buren 15-2

5) Wilton 21-2

6) Mediapolis 16-0

7) Grundy Center 18-2

8) Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 18-4

9) Hudson 21-6

10) Underwood 17-4

11) Boyden-Hull 13-6

12) Central Lyon 12-3

13) East Sac County 17-6

14) Denver 15-7

15) Lake Mills 18-4

Dropped out: Ridge View, ACGC

Class 3A

1) Union 13-3

2) Davenport Assumption 18-2

3) West Liberty 11-2

4) Tipton 15-3

5) Dike-New Hartford 17-7

6) Spirit Lake 21-3

7) New Hampton 18-1

8) Kuemper Catholic 22-2

9) Red Oak 14-5

10) Mt. Vernon 15-8

11) Unity Christian 8-3

12) Humboldt 21-2

13) Des Moines Christian 14-0

14) MOC-Floyd Valley 16-4

15) North Polk 21-6

Dropped out: Sioux Center, Nevada

Class 4A

1) Cedar Rapids Xavier 17-1

2) Sgt. Bluff-Luton 17-1

3) North Scott 15-2

4) Dubuque Wahlert 15-5

5) West Delaware 24-2

6) Lewis Central 14-3

7) Waverly-Shell Rock 20-3

8) Knoxville 15-0

9) Marion 15-6

10) Dallas Center-Grimes 16-3

11) Gilbert 21-6

12) Glenwood 13-6

13) Oskaloosa 10-7

14) Center Point-Urbana 12-11

15) Burlington 16-2

Dropped out: Clear Creek-Amana, Norwalk

Class 5A

1) Cedar Falls 19-1

2) Iowa City Liberty 14-1

3) West Des Moines Valley 24-3

4) Ankeny 21-5

5) Dowling Catholic 15-7

6) Pleasant Valley 15-3

7) Waukee 22-8

8) CB Abraham Lincoln 17-3

9) Ankeny Centennial 10-8

10) Bettendorf 9-6

11) Southeast Polk 11-5

12) Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13-10

13) Dubuque Hempstead 8-5

14) Waterloo West 11-4

15) Sioux City East 14-5

Dropped out: Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Tags