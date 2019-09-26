Class 1A
1) Sidney 18-4
2) CB St. Albert 12-6
3) Janesville 12-6
4) North Tama 16-3
5) Gehlen Catholic 13-6
6) Tripoli 7-4
7) Wapsie Valley 8-6
8) Lisbon 21-5
9) New London 12-4
10) Holy Trinity 12-6
11) East Mills 10-3
12) Coon Rapids-Bayard 16-4
13) BCLUW 10-5
14) Edgewood-Colesburg 11-6
15) Gladbrook-Reinbeck 16-6
Dropped out: Lamoni, Winfield-Mt. Union, Riverside, Southwest Valley
Class 2A
1) Western Christian 13-3
2) Osage 16-1
3) Beckman Catholic 24-3
4) Van Buren 15-2
5) Wilton 21-2
6) Mediapolis 16-0
7) Grundy Center 18-2
8) Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 18-4
9) Hudson 21-6
10) Underwood 17-4
11) Boyden-Hull 13-6
12) Central Lyon 12-3
13) East Sac County 17-6
14) Denver 15-7
15) Lake Mills 18-4
Dropped out: Ridge View, ACGC
Class 3A
1) Union 13-3
2) Davenport Assumption 18-2
3) West Liberty 11-2
4) Tipton 15-3
5) Dike-New Hartford 17-7
6) Spirit Lake 21-3
7) New Hampton 18-1
8) Kuemper Catholic 22-2
9) Red Oak 14-5
10) Mt. Vernon 15-8
11) Unity Christian 8-3
12) Humboldt 21-2
13) Des Moines Christian 14-0
14) MOC-Floyd Valley 16-4
15) North Polk 21-6
Dropped out: Sioux Center, Nevada
Class 4A
1) Cedar Rapids Xavier 17-1
2) Sgt. Bluff-Luton 17-1
3) North Scott 15-2
4) Dubuque Wahlert 15-5
5) West Delaware 24-2
6) Lewis Central 14-3
7) Waverly-Shell Rock 20-3
8) Knoxville 15-0
9) Marion 15-6
10) Dallas Center-Grimes 16-3
11) Gilbert 21-6
12) Glenwood 13-6
13) Oskaloosa 10-7
14) Center Point-Urbana 12-11
15) Burlington 16-2
Dropped out: Clear Creek-Amana, Norwalk
Class 5A
1) Cedar Falls 19-1
2) Iowa City Liberty 14-1
3) West Des Moines Valley 24-3
4) Ankeny 21-5
5) Dowling Catholic 15-7
6) Pleasant Valley 15-3
7) Waukee 22-8
8) CB Abraham Lincoln 17-3
9) Ankeny Centennial 10-8
10) Bettendorf 9-6
11) Southeast Polk 11-5
12) Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13-10
13) Dubuque Hempstead 8-5
14) Waterloo West 11-4
15) Sioux City East 14-5
Dropped out: Cedar Rapids Jefferson