The Independence varsity volleyball team defeated WAMAC Conference rival Center Point-Urbana at home on Thursday to win their first conference match of the season
Independence won all three sets (25-23, 25-18, 25-18) against the Stormin’ Pointers Thursday.
“This was a huge win for us,” said Independence volleyball head coach Joe Schmitz said. “CPU is a strong program that will be one of the key teams battling for the WAMAC Western title. We struggled with our serves tonight, making 13 service errors. We have to get that cleaned up moving forward.”
“I was happy with our intensity tonight and we found ways to go on good runs at crucial points in the last two sets,” said Independence volleyball head coach Joe Schmitz. “Grace Bohlken had her best match of her young career. She really picked us up with her hitting from the strong side. Elle Greiner continues to do a great job in her first year as a starting setter. She makes good decisions setting and she gives us a lift with her serving as well.”
After narrowly defeating CPU in the first set, the Mustangs went on runs in the final two sets to clinch the victory. In the second set, Brooke Beatty ran off three straight ace serves to start off a five-point run. After falling behind in the third set, Lainie Butters went on a seven-point run to help Independence clinch the final set.
Bohlken led the team with 11 kills against CPU, while Alexis Hearn and Allie Jo Zieser tied for second with eight kills. Reese Martin had two blocks and Zieser had a block.
Greiner led the Mustangs with 31 assists and tied for the team-lead with Beatty at three ace serves. Bohlken was the team leader with 18 digs, with Butters and Beatty tying for second with 16 digs.
Independence improves to 4-3 overall with a 1-0 conference record for the season. Next up is a home match against Williamsburg on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.