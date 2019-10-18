Indee falls to Marion in WAMAC semifinals

MARION – In day two of the WAMAC Super Tournament, Independence defeated Benton in the quarterfinals, before being upset by Marion in the semifinals.
In the quarterfinals, the Mustangs defeated Benton in two straight sets (25-16, 25-15). Team leaders in this match included Alexis Hearn with seven kills, Elle Greiner with 24 assists, Grace Bohlken with 18 digs, Reese Martin with one block and Allie Jo Zieser with three aces.
“We struggled early scoring off our service game until halfway through the first set,” said Independence head coach Joe Schmitz. “From that point on, we were consistently getting Benton out of system, which created some good scoring opportunities for our offense. Our defense also played great overall.”
In the semifinals, the Mustangs lost to Marion in two straight sets (28-30, 26-28). Team leaders in this match included Bohlken with eight kills, Greiner with 25 assists and Brooke Beatty and Lainie Butters tying with 21 digs.
The semifinal match was the fourth match between Independence and Marion this season, with the teams splitting the season series 2-2.
“The girls played incredibly hard out there tonight,” Schmitz said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the effort they gave on the court. We continued to play great offensively, hitting .370 for the match. Unfortunately, Marion was able to match us swing for swing and found ways to win the big points. I feel we are playing our best volleyball of the year right now.”
Independence is 27-11 after Thursday’s tournament action.
Up next
Independence will host Vinton-Shellsburg for the first round of regional play on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.