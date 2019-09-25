Independence defeats conference rival Vinton-Shellsburg

VINTON – In a WAMAC Conference showdown, the Independence varsity volleyball team defeated Vinton-Shellsburg on the road Tuesday night.
The Mustangs beat the Vikings in four sets (25-21, 25-17, 16-25, 25-16).
Independence was without regular setter Elle Greiner, who is battling a thumb injury. In her place was senior Lainie Butters, who recorded 32 assists against the Vikings.
“Elle is waiting for her MRI results on [her] thumb, so we made the decision to sit her down,” said Independence volleyball head coach Joe Schmitz. “Lainie was a setter in her younger playing days, but really hasn’t done any setting since her freshman year. Under the circumstances, she did a fantastic job.”
Independence took a 11-1 lead in the first set, but the Vikings made it competitive, with the Mustangs holding on to a 25-21 win.
The Mustangs won the second set handily by eight points. However, Vinton-Shellsburg controlled the third set, winning it by nine points.
“Vinton played inspired volleyball in the third set, and we struggled badly,” said Schmitz. “To the girls credit, we did bounce back strong in the fourth set. In the final set, Indee would control the ball much more better on their way to a 25-16 win.”
Junior Reese Martin led the Mustangs with 14 kills; and also contributed three digs and two blocks.
Butters led the team with 32 assists and tied Allie Jo Zieser with three aces. She also had 11 digs, two blocks and three kills.
Junior Brooke Beatty led Independence with 16 digs; with Zieser coming in second with 15 digs. Beatty also contributed four assists.
Independence also had contributions from younger players such as Hannah Johnson and Katie Henkes, who have not seen much varsity action this season.
“Hannah and Katie Henkes both stepped up big time for us tonight,” Schmitz said. “They are both great young players and I was confident they would play well.”
Independence is now 3-1 WAMAC Conference West Division, and 11-5 overall.
Up next
The Mustangs will compete in the Dubuque Hempstead tournament this Saturday, which begins at 9 a.m. Other schools in this tournament include Adel DeSoto Minburn, Bettendorf, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, East Dubuque, Iowa City and North Scott.