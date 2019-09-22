MANCHESTER – The Independence Mustangs varsity volleyball team won four out of their five matches at the West Delaware tournament on Saturday.
“We were playing probably our best volleyball of the season in our first two matches,” said Independence head coach Joe Schmitz. “Our defense was playing very well, and Elle Greiner was doing a great job running the offense. Unfortunately, Elle aggravated her injured left thumb during the Vinton match. She tried to keep playing with it, but we had to pull her out completely by the semifinal match with West Central.”
In their first match, the Mustangs defeated Maquoketa Valley in two sets (21-16, 21-12). Team leaders in this match included Reese Martin with six kills, Elle Greiner with 18 assists and three aces, Katie Henkes with seven digs and Grace Bohlken with two blocks.
In their second match, the Mustangs defeated WAMAC Conference rival Vinton-Shellsburg in two sets (21-17, 21-6). Team leaders in this match included Bohlken and Martin tying with five kills, Greiner with 21 assists, Lainie Butters with seven digs and Brooke Beatty and Butters tying with two aces.
In their third match and final pool play game, the Mustangs defeated Edgewood-Colesburg in three sets (19-21, 21-18, 15-13). Team leaders in this match included Martin with eight kills, Greiner with 21 assists and two aces and Beatty with 10 digs.
In the semifinals, the Mustangs defeated West Central in three sets (24-26, 25-18, 15-12). Team leaders included Martin with 14 kills, Greiner with 22 assists, Allie Jo ZIeser with nine digs and Greiner with five aces.
“We had a good lead in the first set before West Central would rally for the win,” Schmitz said. “After the first set, we had to shut Elle down with her thumb injury, so for the rest of the day Lainie Butters would take over the setting for us and Katie Henkes would see the most significant varsity action of her young career. Both girls did a great job under the circumstances.”
In the finals, the Mustangs lost to home-court West Delaware in two sets (13-25, 15-25). Team leaders included Martin with five kills, Butters with 11 assists and two blocks, Beatty with 11 digs and one ace.
“The girls gave everything they had but struggled to stop the quick-paced West Delaware offense,” Schmitz said. “We were getting pretty tired by the end of the day and West Delaware was by far the fresher team in the finals. I was proud of the girls efforts and how we adjusted to the new lineup when we had to sit Elle out.”
Independence now has a 10-5 record after the West Delaware tournament.
Up next
The Mustangs will travel to Vinton-Shellsburg on Tuesday for a conference varsity match that begins at 7:30 p.m.