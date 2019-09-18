Independence lose to conference rival CCA

TIFFIN – In a battle of WAMAC Conference rivals, the Independence varsity volleyball team lost to Clear Creek-Amana on the road Tuesday.
Clear Creek-Amana beat Independence in three straight sets (25-16, 25-21, 25-21) to secure the win.
“It was a tough night and CCA played very well,” said Independence head coach Joe Schmitz. “We knew they were big and had some big hitters. I was impressed by their back-row defense. They really kept a lot of our attacks alive and just played scrappy defense … the girls played hard, but tonight just wasn’t our night.”
Reese Martin and Allie Jo Zieser tied for the team lead with seven kills each. Lainie Butters was third with five kills.
Elle Greiner led the Mustangs with 23 assists, with Brooke Beatty contributing three assists. Beatty also had two ace serves.
Beatty led Independence with 15 digs; with Zieser coming in second with 11 digs and Grace Bohlken coming in third with eight digs.
Independence had a total of four block assists and two solo blocks. Both Martin and Lexi Hearn had a block assist and a solo block in the contest.
The Mustangs now have a 2-1 conference record, and a 5-4 overall season record.
Up next
Independence will play in the West Delaware tournament on Saturday, which begins at 9 a.m. Other schools competing in the tournament include Edgewood-Colesburg, Maquoketa Valley, Oelwein, Starmont, Vinton-Shellsburg and West Central.