Independence splits season opening triangular match

DYERSVILLE – The Independence Mustangs varsity volleyball team split their season opening triangular match in Dyersville on Thursday.
In their first match, the Mustangs fell to No. 3 ranked Beckman Catholic 3-1 and then defeated Western Dubuque 3-1 in their second match.
Against Beckman Catholic; Elle Greiner led the team with 20 assists and Brooke Beatty led the team with 17 digs. Reese Martin and Lexi Hearn tied for the team lead with eight kills. Martin also had two ace serves.
“Overall, I was happy with the girls effort in the match,” said Independence volleyball coach Joe Schmitz. “We started slow but played with more confidence as the match went on. We struggled with our front row blocking against a very athletic Beckman team. For the match, we were only able to get five blocks, but committed 12 errors.”
Schmitz was able to play a couple different lineups against Beckman, which allowed 10 players to play in the match.
“I was happy with the spark we got from Hannah Johnson and Katie Henkes, who played significant minutes in the second set, when we tied up the match,” Schmitz said. “Both girls work very hard in practice and have showed a lot of potential … I thought Elle Greiner did a great job in her first match as varsity setter. She played with poise and made good decisions overall.”
Schmitz also said his veterans such as Allie Jo Zieser, Lainie Butters, Martin and Beatty played well.
Against Western Dubuque; Hearn led with 12 kills, Greiner led with 30 assists and Beatty and Zieser tied for the lead with 18 digs. Martin had solo blocks and Butters had three ace serves.
Western Dubuque would win the first set, but the Mustangs rallied to win the next three sets to secure the victory.
Schmitz said it was a hard-fought win against Western Dubuque; who started out playing tremendous defense and an aggressive front row attack. He added that the girls kept playing hard, which wore down the Bobcats.
“We really picked up our serving game as the match wore on,” Schmitz said. “We served at a 95 percent average, while racking up seven ace serves. We were able to consistently get them out of system, which slowed down their hitters. I was happy with our blocking at the net. Reeser Martin had a great match blocking.”
Schmitz added that his backrow defense did a great job against the Bobcats.
“Allie Jo Zieser and libero Brooke Beatty would lead the way with 18 digs,” Schmitz said. “Offensively, sophomore Lexi Hearn had a great match, leading our hitters with 12 kills. We ran primarily a 5-1 offense. Sophomore Elle Greiner had another great match with 30 assists, four kills and 10 digs. This group of girls just needs more time together, they have already shown they can become a very good team.”
The Mustangs will host an eight-team tournament on Saturday, which begins at 9 a.m. The other teams competing include Alburnett, Benton, Class 1A No. 2 ranked Janesville, Oelwein, Starmont, Class 3A No. 6 ranked Union and Class 4A No. 3 ranked West Delaware.
Independence will start Saturday’s tournament by playing against Starmont.