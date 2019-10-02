Independence sweeps South Tama on Senior Night

The Independence Mustangs defeated WAMAC Conference rival South Tama at home Tuesday on Senior Night.
The Mustangs defeated the Trojans in three sets (25-15, 25-16, 25-14).
“Our serving game was outstanding tonight, going 72-for-73 for the match,” said Independence head coach Joe Schmitz. “The girls are gaining confidence and playing great team volleyball now.”
“We struggled early scoring off serve, as South Tama would do a good job on serve receive and getting good swings early on,” Schmitz said. “Lexi Hearn is rapidly becoming a great weapon for us in the middle. She has never played middle before this season but is doing a great job for us. Lainie Butters got our serving game going with a big nine-point run to open up a close set.”
Independence combined for 33 kills, 30 assists, 64 digs, four blocks and eight aces on Tuesday.
Junior Reese Martin led the team with 11 kills and also had a block.
Sophomore Elle Greiner led the team with 29 assists; and also contributed three kills, five digs and one ace serve.
Junior Brooke Beatty led the team with 26 digs; and also contributed two ace serves.
“Brooke Beatty would play great defense from her libero position by collecting 11 digs [in the second set],” Schmitz said. “Elle Greiner would distribute nine assists for the set.”
Independence has a 4-1 WAMAC Conference Western Division record and is 16-6 overall.
Prior to the varsity match, Independence recognized seniors Allie Joe Zieser and Lainie Butters for Senior Night.
Up next
The Mustangs will compete in the Hampton-Dumont tournament on Saturday, which begins at 9 a.m. They will travel to Benton for their next conference match on Tuesday, Oct. 10; with the varsity game starting at 7:30 p.m.
“The Mustangs can gain at least a tie for the regular season conference championship with a win at Benton,” Schmitz said. “It should be a great match, so we would be thrilled to have a big crowd travel over to Van Horne to support the girls.”