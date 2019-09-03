Independence wins 2 at home volleyball tournament

INDEPENDENCE — The Independence varsity volleyball team finished 2-2 at its home tournament on Saturday.
In pool play; the Mustangs defeated Starmont in two sets (22-20. 21-10), Oelwein in two sets (21-18, 21-9) and lost to Class 3A No. 6 ranked Union in two sets (21-17, 21-19).
“We played well most of the morning,” said Independence volleyball head coach Joe Schmitz. “We continue to look at two different lineups throughout the tournament. Union features two very tough hitters that we struggled to slow down. The girls did battle hard, but we need to continue to improve our blocking and spot serving.”
In the Mustangs semi-final match, they lost to Class 4A No. 3 ranked West Delaware in three sets (25-10, 25-23, 15-10). Union would go on to defeat West Delaware in the tournament final.
“The girls battled hard, but we were not adjusting to their extremely fast-paced offense,” Schmitz said. “The Mustangs would make a lineup adjustment, and came out in the second set with renewed energy ... and came away with a 25-23 win. In the third set, Indee came out with a 3-0 lead, before West Delaware would force a side out.”
Tournament leaders for Independence include Lexi Hearn with 24 kills, Elle Greiner seven ace serves, Greiner with 63 assists, Brooke Beatty with 41 digs and Reese Martin with 6 block assists.
The Mustangs now set at a 3-3 record after their home tournament.
“I was very happy with how hard the girls competed,” Schmitz said. “I think we’re getting close to getting a set lineup now.”
Up next
Independence plays next this Thursday against conference rival Center Point-Urbana at home at 7:30 p.m.
“The Indee vs. CPU matches have become a great rivalry in the last few years, so I am anticipating it being a very exciting match,” Schmitz said.