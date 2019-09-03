CASCADE – The Jesup varsity volleyball team finished 3-2 as they won the consolation bracket of the Cascade tournament on Saturday.
Jesup lost to Cascade in three sets (23-21, 15-21, 10-15) in their first match. Team leaders included Leah Becker with four kills, Alexis Harris with 10 digs, Harris with 10 assists and Bobbi Thomas with four blocks.
The J-Hawks then defeated Nashua-Plainfield in three sets (26-24, 25-8, 25-23) in their second match. Team leaders included Kendra McCombs with 10 digs, Harris with 11 assists, Brittany Lingenfelter with seven digs and Thomas with six blocks.
In the third set, Jesup lost to Waterloo East in three sets (21-17, 15-21, 15-9). Team leaders included McCombs with nine kills, Harris with 19 assists, Caelor Wymore with 13 digs; while Becker and Thomas tied with four blocks.
In the consolation bracket semi-finals, Jesup defeated East Buchanan in two sets (21-19, 21-15).
In the consolation bracket finals, the J-Hawks then defeated Central City in two sets (22-20, 21-9). Team leaders included Thomas with five kills, Harris with 16 assists, Wymore with nine digs and Becker with three blocks. McCombs and Wymore each had two ace serves in the match.
Jesup now has a 4-3 record after their Saturday tournament. They hosted a triangular match against Clayton and Maquoketa Valley on Tuesday evening. They will then travel to Denver on Thursday for a match.