J-Hawks win Springville Invitational

SPRINGVILLE – After losing to conference rival Dike-New Hartford on Thursday; Jesup rebounded to win the Springville tournament on Saturday.
In their first match, the J-Hawks defeated Easton Valley in two sets (21-14, 21-12). Team leaders for this match included Leah Becker and Bobbi Thomas tying with three kills, Alexis Harris with 10 assists and five digs and Kendra McCombs with three aces.
In their second match, the J-Hawks defeated home-court Springville in three sets (8-21, 21-16, 15-11). Team leaders for this match included Thomas with six kills, Harris with 13 assists and six digs. Jesup recorded two blocks and three aces in this match.
In their third match, the J-Hawks defeated Cedar Valley Christian in three sets (23-25, 21-13, 15-13). Team leaders for this match included Thomas with 10 kills and Harris with 23 assists and nine digs. Jesup recorded 14 blocks and three aces in this match.
Jesup defeated Cascade in the semifinals in three sets (25-20, 21-25, 15-5). Team leaders in this match included McCombs and Thomas tying with seven kills, Harris with 22 assists and seven digs and McCombs with four aces. The J-Hawks combined for six blocks in this match.
Jesup defeated North Cedar in the finals in two sets (25-9, 25-17). Team leaders in this match included Thomas with seven kills, Harris with 17 assists and three aces and Caelor Wymore with eight digs. Jesup combined for four blocks in this match.
Jesup improves their record to 16-6 after winning the Springville tournament. They competed in the Columbus Catholic triangular Tuesday night and will play in the Decorah tournament this Saturday.