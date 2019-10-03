Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

PARKERSBURG – The Jesup varsity volleyball team lost their non-conference match against Aplington-Parkersburg on the road Tuesday evening.

A-P defeated the J-Hawks in three straight sets (25-18, 23-12, 25-15).

The Jesup J-Hawks Volleyball Facebook page put up a post following Tuesday’s loss.

“Could not seem to find our competitive edge tonight,” the Facebook post said. “Hoping for a good week of practice will lead us into two more games next week.”

Jesup is 1-5 in the Northeast Iowa Cedar League and 21-10 overall after their Tuesday night loss. They play next on Tuesday against Gladbrook-Reinbeck on the road.

