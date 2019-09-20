JESUP – The Jesup varsity volleyball team fell to North Iowa Cedar League rival Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday at home.
Class 3A No. 4 ranked Dike-New Hartford defeated the J-Hawks in three sets (25-15, 25-19, 25-13).
“Overall, the girls played well, we hit some adversity in the second set when our libero got hit in the face with a ball and had to come out of the game,” said Jesup head coach Eryca Bass. “I thought we handled that adversity well. We were able to push points even at the end of every game when Dike was at 24 points, we rallied off three to five points at the end of every match. This showed that we have the potential to stay in the game no matter what the score is.”
Jesup is now 11-6 after their loss to Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday. They will play at the Springville tournament on Saturday, which starts at 9 a.m. Other schools the J-Hawks will compete against include Belle Plaine, Cascade, Central City, Cedar Valley Christian, Easton Valley and North Cedar.