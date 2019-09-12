Jesup falls to Sumner-Fred

JESUP – The Jesup varsity volleyball team was defeated by Sumner-Fredericksburg at home on Tuesday.
The Cougars won the match in three sets (25-13, 25-10, 26-24) against the J-Hawks.
“We went into practice for this match with a lot of intensity and excitement to be playing once again on our home court,” said Jesup head coach Eryca Bass. “Unfortunately, that energy and excitement did not transfer from practice to our game, we came out very flat.”
Bass said her team started playing more scrappy in the third set, but it was too late.
“Showing up in the last minutes of a game does not get you a W, so we will work hard in practice this week on the things we can control and come out with a good mentality in our home tournament this weekend.”
Jesup is now 6-5 for the season after their home loss on Tuesday. The J-Hawks will host a tournament on Saturday, which will include Alburnett, Central Elkader, North Linn, South Winneshiek and West Central. Start time for Saturday’s tournament will be 9 a.m.