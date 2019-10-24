Jesup flies past NFV in hard-fought win

JESUP – In a tightly-contested match, the Jesup J-Hawks defeated the North Fayette Valley TigerHawks in the first round of the Class 3A, Region 5 tournament Wednesday at home.
Jesup won the first two sets, but NFV rallied back to win the next two sets to force a fifth set. The J-Hawks went on to win the fifth and final set (25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 18-25, 15-7).
“In last night’s match against the TigerHawks, we had to face a lot of adversity,” said Jesup head coach Eryca Bass. “Our setter, Alexis Harris, was gone and we had to rework our lineup, which put Brittany Lingenfelter, our right back, in the setting position. The setter is like the quarterback of the volleyball team, they initiate the plays and touch the ball almost every play.”
With Brittany Lingenfelter replacing Harris as setter, Jesup placed Brianna Lingenfelter in as the starting in the right back position.
Bass said both Lingenfelter’s did a wonderful job filling in at new positions in Wednesday’s regional game.
“Having all of that adversity and still coming out on top of a tough five-game match really shows the heart that these girls have, and I am very proud of their efforts last night,” Bass said. “J-Hawk volleyball is very excited to be able to play another day.”
NFV head coach Jenny Lee said her team fought back after a slow start
“We started off slow but were able to fight back,” Lee said. “The girls worked hard throughout the match; we just came up a little short.
Jesup combined for 33 kills, 34 assists, 73 digs, 17 blocks and 10 aces in their win.
Team leaders for the J-Hawks included Jenna Jensen with 10 kills, Brittany Lingenfelter with 33 assists, Caelor Wymore with 15 digs, Bobbi Thomas with six blocks and Jamie Thoma with five aces.
NFV combined for 35 kills, 31 assists, 64 digs, no blocks and seven aces.
Team leaders for the TigerHawks included Julie Mackey with 10 kills, Payten Lehmann with 26 assists, Lehmann and Zaida Moore tying with 14 digs and two aces.
Jesup improves their record to 22-13 after their first-round regional win. NFV ends their season with a 12-15 record.
Up next
The J-Hawks will face No. 7 ranked Mt. Vernon in the regional semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m., with the game taking place at Mt. Vernon High School.