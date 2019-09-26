WATERLOO – The Jesup varsity volleyball team finished 1-1 at the Columbus Catholic triangular match on Tuesday.
The J-Hawks defeated home-court Columbus Catholic in four sets (28-26, 17-25, 28-26, 25-20) in their first match.
Team leaders in the first match included Bobbi Thomas with 18 kills, Alexis Harris with 42 assists, Caelor Wymore with 16 digs and Jamie Thoma with seven blocks. The J-Hawks combined for four aces against Columbus Catholic.
Jesup lost to Union in four sets (18-25, 21-25, 25-18, 19-25) in their second match.
Team leaders in the second match included Leah Becker with nine kills and five blocks, and Harris with 26 assists and eight digs. Jesup combined for four aces against Union.
Jesup is now 17-7 for the season. They will compete in the Decorah tournament this Saturday, which starts at 8:30 a.m.