JESUP – In their first home match of the season, the Jesup varsity volleyball team defeated both Clayton Ridge and Maquoketa Valley.
In the first match, the J-Hawks defeated Clayton Ridge in two sets (25-18, 25-9). Team leaders for this match included a three-way tie between Leah Becker, Jenna Jensen and Bobbi Thomas with five kills, Alexis Harris with 18 assists, Caelor Wymore with nine digs and a tie between Wymore and Kendra McCombs with two aces.
“We played with Clayton Ridge in the first game, shaking out all of the first game jitters,” said Jesup volleyball head coach Eryca Bass. “[We] came out with a stronger serve receive and defense in the second game, beating them 25-8.”
In the second match, the J-Hawks defeated Maquoketa Valley in two sets (25-15, 26-24).
“Maquoketa Valley was a tough opponent, they run a fast offense that we had to make adjustments to, and we won the first game 25-15,” Bass said. “They did not back down in the second game and brought a lot of power from their outsides and some scrappy defense, but we did not let what they were doing effect our game. We continued to control what we could on our side, winning the second game 26-24.”
Jesup moves to a 6-3 record after sweeping their home triangular match.