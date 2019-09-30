Mustangs finish 4-1 at Dubuque Hempstead

DUBUQUE – The Independence Mustangs varsity volleyball team finished 4-1 at the Dubuque Hempstead tournament on Saturday, losing to Iowa City in the semifinals.
“The girls played very hard today,” said Independence volleyball coach Joe Schmitz. “I am proud of our efforts against some real good competition. It was a long day, filled with some pretty long breaks. It is always challenging to come out and play at a high level after a long break.”
In their first match, the Mustangs defeated Bettendorf in three sets (11-21, 21-19, 15-12). Team leaders in this match included Allie Jo Zieser with eight kills, Lainie Butters and Elle Greiner tying with 10 assists, Brooke Beatty with 10 digs and Katie Henkes with two aces.
In their second match, the Mustangs defeated ADM in two sets (21-16, 21-12). Team leaders in this match included Zieser with six kills and two aces, Butters with nine assists and Beatty and Zieser tying with six digs.
In their third match, the Mustangs defeated Dubuque Senior in three sets (14-21, 21-17, 15-10). Team leaders in this match included Zieser and Reese Martin tying with six kills, Greiner with 17 assists and Beatty with nine digs.
“We were struggling again in the first set, so we switched back to a 5-1 offense with Elle Greiner running the offense,” Schmitz said. “In the final two sets, we were able to stay in system more consistently and our offensive execution was better.”
In their fourth match, the Mustangs defeated Davenport North in two sets (21-14, 21-16). Team leaders in this match included Alexis Hearn with four kills, Greiner with 10 assists, Beatty with six digs and Butters and Martin tying with two aces.
Independence lost to Iowa City in two sets in the tournament semifinals (19-21, 11-21). Team leaders in this match included Martin with five kills, Greiner with 15 assists and Beatty with six digs.
“[Iowa City] did a good job coming back on us in the first set,” Schmitz said. “We had a 17-14 lead, but they were able to make some big plays both on offense and defense. We had a number of very good attacks that City High were able to dig up and extend the point. [In] the second set, we got behind big early and just couldn’t get any kind of run going.”
Independence is now 15-6 for the season. They will host South Tama Tuesday for senior night, with game time at 7:30 p.m.