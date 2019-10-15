Mustangs finish 3-0 in WAMAC tourney pool play

SOLON – The Independence Mustangs volleyball team won all three of their games in pool play at the WAMAC Super Tournament on Monday at Solon High School.
In their first match, the Mustangs defeated Central DeWitt in two straight sets (21-19, 21-9).
In their second match, the Mustangs defeated Williamsburg in two straight sets (22-20, 21-14).
In their third match, the Mustangs defeated Class 4A No. 8 ranked Marion in three sets (13-21, 21-19, 15-12).
Independence head coach Joe Schmitz said his team did a good job coming back against Marion.
“Our defense really picked up their play in the second set and our offense was doing a great job,” said Schmitz. “Allie Jo Zieser and Grace Bohlken were both doing a great job hitting.”
Team leaders in Monday’s tournament action included Reese Martin with 22 kills and five blocks, Elle Greiner with 63 assists, Bohlken with six aces and Brooke Beatty with 22 digs.
Independence is now 26-10 for the season after winning three games at Monday’s tournament. They will play in the championship bracket of the WAMAC Tournament on Thursday, starting at 4 p.m.